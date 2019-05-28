Holguín exhibits one of the country's highest pacemaker recovery rates



The province of Holguín is one of the provinces with the highest number of pacemakers implanted per million inhabitants, being the General Hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin" the second center of the country in carrying out these procedures in those who need them for the first time and also exhibits the highest rates of recovery of these devices.

According to cardiologist Reyber Jesus Dominguez Perez Reyber is very important the recovery of pacemakers because those who are implanted today have a life exceeding 10 years and a high percent of people who benefit, without him would die, in this regard he gave the example that if someone 80 years is prolonged life five years, for the Cardiology service is a very big success. On the other hand there is the fact that this device can still serve an average of five years to a second person.

Therefore, the specialist emphasized that if it is very altruistic to donate organs, it is also very valuable to recover a machine as precise as that one, which, after processing it completely, becomes a very reliable piece of equipment. This practice is done routinely and even in first world countries it is advocated that a team capable of serving another person not be wasted.

In this sense there is a great conscience in the population of the territory and thanks to it the highest rates of recovery of pacemakers are reached in the country, one of the reasons why more than 400 per year have been implanted for more than three years. There is no doubt that one complication that is thought to occur is that of an infectious type, however in recent years no infections have been reported in those who have received a recovered pacemaker.