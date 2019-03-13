Early diagnosis of glaucoma

In 2008, World Glaucoma Day was celebrated for the first time at the initiative of the World Association for Glaucoma, a commemoration that this March 12 was again present to draw attention to progressive eye disease, which is considered the second common cause of blindness in the world, but little is said about it.

The disease that means white eye, in addition to neurodegenerative, is multifactorial. It consists of damage to the optic nerve that causes an increase in intraocular pressure, which is why it is also known as the "silent thief" because it "steals" little by little the visual field of the sufferer.

Currently, glaucoma affects more than four million people worldwide and according to World Health Organization estimates could reach a population of 11 million by 2020. The progressive deterioration of vision usually occurs without being detected by the patient, until the decrease in the visual field affects the performance of daily tasks.



While incurable, experts agree that 90 percent of glaucoma blindness could be prevented with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Although glaucoma initially has no symptoms, the medical literature reports that some people may have vision loss, nausea, headaches, eye pains, and blurred vision. Once detected, it can be treated with eye drops, oral medication, laser, and surgery. The evolution of the condition can be controlled and the patient can preserve their vision with appropriate treatment.



Although the damage caused by the disease is irreversible, early diagnosis, based on early detection by ophthalmological check-ups, can prevent the loss of nerve fibers and improve the prognosis of affected patients.