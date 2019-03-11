Monday, 11 March 2019

Nurse checks patient's blood pressure. Photo: Trabajadores

Cuban Guide to Hypertension advocates for better patient care

An important step in the treatment and care of hypertensive patients is the updating of the Cuban Arterial Hypertension Guide, whose budgets establish how to diagnose, prevent and treat the disease

In this sense, the member of the Provincial Department of Non-Transmissible Chronic Diseases, Dr. Juan Carlos Báster Moro, explained that as part of the actions that the country has developed to evaluate, control and give better follow-up to the hypertensive patient is promoting the new Cuban Guide to Hypertension, a methodological document written by national experts on the subject, and for this they have been based on the postulates of the European and North American proposals, plus the Cuban experience on the subject.

For this reason, the Ministry of Public Health has organized a series of actions with the aim of disseminating and implementing this guide at all levels of care. In a novel way, the new revision of the Arterial Hypertension Guide has the proposal to evaluate in each hypertensive patient the global or total cardiovascular risk, hence that risk classification is basic to establish a prognosis of the risk of each patient and foresee the appearance of complications, said Báster Moro.

Thus, this is a valid tool for every attending physician to evaluate the existence or not of this risk in his or her patient and to qualify it according to the degree he or she possesses.

This chronic disease also acts as a predisposing risk factor for other diseases that share the same evolution, such as ischemic cardiopathy and others of cardiovascular origin.

Health specialists are very concerned about the number of people who know their condition, receive treatment but are not controlled and those who are and they are not even identified or treated, so they may have some complication from this cause.

The specialist also pointed out that the hypertensive patient, if kept under control and with medical treatment, can live many years and develop a normal life, but this requires the timely intervention of the primary care system, especially with the action of the doctor and the family nurse. The way to know the figures present in the patient is by means of a periodic check of his pressure, a task that some do not comply with.

It is still a challenge to contribute to the reduction of risk factors for hypertension, such as smoking, obesity and bad eating habits, often gateways to other diseases.

