9th Scientific Methodological Conference convened in Holguín

With the purpose of exchanging ideas on the main topics of education in the careers of Health Sciences, the University of Medical Sciences of Holguín convenes the IX Scientific Methodological Conference.



The event, scheduled to take place in April this year, will encourage debate in the teaching community of the university, while favoring the interaction of knowledge of education in these specialties in the rest of the headquarters of the province.

The conference will host the base events that will nourish the provincial congress of Higher Education "University 2020". The most innovative research results will also contribute to the improvement of the educational teaching process in undergraduate and graduate programs.

As research is always looking to get the most finished work possible, this meeting seeks to improve educational research in health sciences careers to meet the required conditions and to participate in international events and publish in high-impact journals.

Among the main topics in which it convenes are the methodological work in the careers and specialties of the medical sciences to ensure the quality of training, planning, organization, control and evaluation of education at work as the main form of organization of teaching in the medical sciences, the comprehensive training of professionals from the curricular dimension and university extension as a way of resolving and reinforcing values and its link with the community.

In this way, research projects can contribute a great deal to the health care work of the medical sciences and, through their contributions, contribute to the solution of health problems present in the territory.