Tuesday, 25 December 2018

Information Bureau of the Clinical Surgical Hospital "Lucía Iñiguez Landín". Photo: Ana Delia Infante Fernández

Holguín: Recovery of facilities in hospital Surgical Clinic

Although the Surgical Clinical Hospital "Lucía Iñiguez Landín" is the youngest among the provincial health institutions that Holguín has, with 20 years of creation, the continuous use of its facilities has caused constructive deterioration, hence rescuing scenarios and returning them improved has been a maxim that has characterized the work there during this year.

Dr. Luis Manuel García Niebla, director of the hospital center, meant that the maintenance of the infrastructure has not been left behind because this year was recovered the Clinical Laboratory, the area of preparation of the kitchen-dining room, repairs of the hydro-sanitary network, were carried out maintenance work in the department of Imaging. While working on the facade, lobby and the recovery of the laboratory of Microbiology next to the beginning as a work of investment of the construction of a new room of Geriatrics.
The capital repair of the laboratory of pathological Anatomy propitiated that it was passed from a local readapted to one with an organic structure, which also brought an important modernization of its equipment when offering among other advantages the possibility of making biopsies by immediate freezing favoring the taking of decisions of immediate form, even when the patient is in the room of operations.

The health official also explained that the Clinical Laboratory in addition to the structural repair was installed sophisticated equipment such as chemical complex and equipment for hormonal studies, which although the latter are used for monitoring studies of drugs to be consumed by transplanted patients, has other benefits that will gradually be used.

The theatre of the hospital was also reconstructed, offering better conditions with curtains and lunettes, which previously did not count. In addition, a doctor's room with favorable conditions was established, as well as a place to care for the families of serious patients. The consultation area also benefited from a change in carpentry, false ceilings and furniture.

The security of the hospital has been favoured during this period with the installation of a camera system that contributes to the preservation of the media.

Progressively, the "Lucía" becomes a giant hospital by taking on 16 clinical and nine surgical specialties, a complex task that demands the availability of human

 

Ania Delia Infante Fernández
Author: Ania Delia Infante Fernández
