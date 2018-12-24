Monday, 24 December 2018

Real Audio

Hemophilia, a genetic disease that makes it hard for the blood to clot. Photo: Archive

Holguín recognized among the best provinces in the treatment of hemophilic patients.

Recently in the Cuban capital took place the National Workshop of decentralization of the integral treatment for patients with Hemophilia in Cuba, fruitful encounter where was recognized in this medical specialty the work of the holguineros professionals of the Pediatric Hospital "Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja".

According to Dr. Yenilet Escalona Vives, leader of the regional team of the provinces of Camagüey, Las Tunas and Holguín of the Center of centralization of the treatment to the hemophilic patient: "In the event participated the four provinces that are part of this project which are Pinar del Río, Villa Clara, Santiago de Cuba and Holguín, as well as all the specialists of the Institute of Hematology and Immunology, the representatives of the Swiss firm Novonordisk, the Department of Coagulation, as well as the director of the National Institute of Hematology. There, the sustained work of the province of Holguín since the beginning of the project in 2012 was recognized.

Among the eastern provinces, the holguinero hospital was chosen for its achievements in this area of health to carry out the decentralization of treatment and comprehensive care to hemophiliac patients.

Hemophilia is a genetic disease related to the X chromosome that consists of the difficulty of the blood to coagulate properly, hence those who suffer from external and internal bleeding due to the deficiency of a coagulant protein called antihemophilic globulin.

In addition to treating patients with diseases such as leukemias, lymphomas and other malignant tumors, the haematology specialty in the holguinero pediatric hospital is also in charge of diagnosing and treating patients with benign pathologies, including haemophilia, anaemia, coagulation disorders and rare undiagnosed diseases.

The specialist of the Oncohematology service also explained that thanks to the Swiss firm Novonordisk, which is part of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), high-tech equipment was donated to the institution for the treatment and diagnosis of all coagulation disorders.

This hematologist, Yenilet Escalona Vives, is in charge of selecting a multidisciplinary team (psychologists, orthopedists, geneticists, physiatrists, hematologists, clinical laboratory technicians and nurses) to provide comprehensive care for this type of patient, although she adds that with the new equipment it is also possible to diagnose and treat not only hemophiliacs, but any adult or pediatric patient with coagulation disorders at the same level as first world countries.

The implementation of this project will have a considerable impact on improving the quality of life of hemophilia patients, once they are diagnosed and treated from an early age.

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
