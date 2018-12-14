Friday, 14 December 2018

Alexis Jorge Zamora Oro, head of the Commercial Operations Group of the Base Business Unit (UEB) Taxis. Photo: Maylín Betancourt

UEB Taxis Holguín stands out for the support in the transfer of the collaborators

Several organizations in Holguín have supported the arrival of hundreds of health professionals from Brazil. In this process, the role of the Holguín Taxi Base Business Unit stands out due to the guarantee of safe transportation to the most remote places of residence of the collaborators, regardless of distance or time of arrival in the provincial capital.


Alexis Jorge Zamora Oro, head of the Commercial Operations Group of the Base Business Unit (UEB) Taxis Holguín explains that they were given the mission of transporting the collaborators, who arrive from Havana by bus and this UEB together with Escolares and Transmetro transport them.
He adds that from November 23 to date they have assumed more than 300 transfers that include the route from José Martí Park, in the capital city, to their homes, being many from municipalities such as Moa, Mayarí or Banes. In all cases have been the drivers to develop with the highest possible quality this task entrusted by the highest direction of the country.
This service is free of charge for the doctors, as the expenses are paid by the Provincial Health Directorate, to which Zamora Oro adds that they will continue to provide their support with the highest quality until the last collaborator arrives in the province.
The task has not been easy but it is assumed with great responsibility because each driver is ready from early morning hours waiting for the arrival of health professionals.
By logic this task of first order assigned to the UEB Taxis Holguín in the transfer of the collaborators has implied irregularities in the habitual benefit of the service, although clarifies the Head of the Commercial Group of Operations of the UEB Taxis Holguín that the transport of the patients of dialysis and hemodialysis in the province, which add up to 218, has not been affected and is made in unison to the transfer of the collaborators.
Support is also given to the piqueras, although with fewer vehicles, where Taxi Cuba has been used with the tricycle route, which essentially covers the route between provincial hospitals.

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
