Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Extended in Holguín

Peritoneal dialysis is an option available for patients with chronic kidney failure in Holguin. This technique practiced in the Surgical Clinical Hospital "Lucía Iñiguez Landín" since 2013 contributes to the purification of the kidney by using the membrane of the abdomen as a kind of natural filter, which prolongs the survival of the people benefited.



Due to the many advantages offered by this technique, it is planned to extend its practice on an outpatient basis. Dr. Elda Cobas Mulet, responsible for ambulatory peritoneal dialysis in the territory, explained: "This is a simple procedure that consists of placing a catheter in the peritoneal cavity and is now placed in the room with the assistance of Dr. Cruz Mayo, transplantologist of the hospital. We intend to give this treatment a greater scope for next year in the provinces of Holguín, Granma and Las Tunas.

"It will begin to train the families of patients in its implementation, a process where it is vital the role of the nurse as in charge of the training that after 15 to 21 days will allow you to go home for treatment.

There are inclusion criteria for entering ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, which means that it will be possible for those who have the conditions required for the process.

According to the specialist, one of the unquestionable advantages of peritoneal dialysis is that when patients go to the transplant they assimilate it better because their vascular bed, that is, their blood vessels are intact. The options available to chronic renal patients once they require treatment are peritoneal dialysis, dialysis and the best thing would be renal transplantation.

Other advantages are given from the social point of view because the patient from home receives the treatment accompanied by his family, can make his normal working life and should not go to the health institution where it was performed so continuously.