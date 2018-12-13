Thursday, 13 December 2018

Real Audio

Ambulatory peritoneal dialysis. Photo: Radio Rebelde

Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Extended in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

Peritoneal dialysis is an option available for patients with chronic kidney failure in Holguin. This technique practiced in the Surgical Clinical Hospital "Lucía Iñiguez Landín" since 2013 contributes to the purification of the kidney by using the membrane of the abdomen as a kind of natural filter, which prolongs the survival of the people benefited.


Due to the many advantages offered by this technique, it is planned to extend its practice on an outpatient basis. Dr. Elda Cobas Mulet, responsible for ambulatory peritoneal dialysis in the territory, explained: "This is a simple procedure that consists of placing a catheter in the peritoneal cavity and is now placed in the room with the assistance of Dr. Cruz Mayo, transplantologist of the hospital. We intend to give this treatment a greater scope for next year in the provinces of Holguín, Granma and Las Tunas.

"It will begin to train the families of patients in its implementation, a process where it is vital the role of the nurse as in charge of the training that after 15 to 21 days will allow you to go home for treatment.

There are inclusion criteria for entering ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, which means that it will be possible for those who have the conditions required for the process.

According to the specialist, one of the unquestionable advantages of peritoneal dialysis is that when patients go to the transplant they assimilate it better because their vascular bed, that is, their blood vessels are intact. The options available to chronic renal patients once they require treatment are peritoneal dialysis, dialysis and the best thing would be renal transplantation.

Other advantages are given from the social point of view because the patient from home receives the treatment accompanied by his family, can make his normal working life and should not go to the health institution where it was performed so continuously.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Author: Maylín Betancourt VerdeciaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Extended in Holguín

    Peritoneal dialysis is an option available for patients with chronic kidney failure in Holguin. This technique practiced in the Surgical Clinical Hospital "Lucía Iñiguez Landín" since 2013 contributes to the purification of the kidney by using the membrane of the abdomen as a kind of natural filter, which prolongs the survival of the people benefited.

  • Cuban Airline Restores Caracas-Holguín-Havana Route

    As part of an initiative that promotes cultural and tourist exchange between the two nations, this thursday Cubana Airlines re-establishes the route that connects Caracas in Venezuela with the cities of Holguín and Havana.

  • Golden performance

    Cuba took third place in the Costa Rica Cup, a table tennis competition for people with disabilities, in which two athletes and a holguinero coach participated, with a golden silver performance that oxygenates recurrence.

  • Livestock Mass Declines in Holguín

    The cattle mass in the province of Holguín experienced a decrease so far this year over five thousand heads, mainly due to a deficient genetic work that led to low reproductive yields.

  • Teacher, me?

    Pedagogical careers are not today among the preferred by young Holguineros. The vocation for teaching is expressed in ever smaller numbers and insufficient to cover the teaching needs in this northeastern region of Cuba.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.