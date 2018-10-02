New Mammogram in Holguín Favors Better Diagnosis

Breast cancer is a health problem in Holguin because of its high incidence in the female population. One way to reduce its risks is through the early detection of the disease, so as to have greater chances of effective treatment.

Mammography as an examination is essential to detect any anomaly in time. Therefore, it will be very beneficial to have a more advanced mammography machine in operation soon at the Territorial Oncology Centre. This was exemplified by Dr. Pedro Fernandez Sarabia, director of the center:

"The mammograph is already installed, we work in the atmosphere of the premises to have optimum quality and comfort for the patients who go there and for those who work in the team.

The mastiff also explained that this new equipment represents a substantial change to the process of care for patients with breast conditions because it has benefits that did not perform the previous, being digital and have a high technology.

The important equipment, donated by the people and the Japanese government to Holguín, was installed in the Oncology Center, located in the General University Hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin" of this city and will allow obtaining a better image quality, to be able to diagnose lesions that previously were not detected in conventional mammograms.

Fernandez Sarabia said that the team will benefit patients who are attended in the mastology consultations in order to achieve better monitoring, as well as patients with suspected breast cancer.

The mammograph will offer notable advantages because, in addition to having greater resolution, it is connected to the post-operative room and the oncology case discussion rooms, which in addition to meaning a gain in quality, represents an important saving of time and a substantial improvement for women in need of this type of study.

Breast self-examination is the most effective method to prevent cancer in this location, so it is recommended to practice with some periodicity to look for any change in breasts or armpits. Although the examination alone cannot accurately determine the presence of breast cancer, this may be the starting point for seeking specialized help.