Healthy beating

The heart is considered an important part of the human being in the physical plane as much as idealist, he besides being the motor that pumps the blood, is for many the place where the purest and deepest feelings are lodged. But what happens when our heart is unhealthy?

Although the health problems related to this main organ of the circulatory system limit those who suffer serious conditions, life does not end after a cardiovascular episode. This is what Lázara Borrero Álvarez, who presented with ischemic cardiopathy and then suffered a heart attack, says:

- In spite of being a high risk patient due to the illnesses I have, I have been rehabilitating myself for 13 years in the Lenin gymnasium. When I arrived I was weak, depressed and the exercises I do here have revived me, because this is a group therapy. I came here with worries about everyday life and someone always makes us laugh, I have learned what cardiovascular rehabilitation is and we are one big family. For me this is quality of life.

Gregorio Hernández Cruz feels doubly grateful because besides him, when he started the Cardiology service in the giant hospital his mother was also benefited, and for that reason he does not tell his story.

- At the beginning of the 80's my mother was one of the first patients to receive a pacemaker and thanks to that we had her with us for 20 more years. In the same way, now I am because I have hereditary problems and I am a patient of this cardiovascular rehabilitation center and here I have been able to achieve a notable improvement. I suffered a heart attack 10 years ago and I keep doing the exercises, because as is well demonstrated in the world this is the first activity recommended for those of us who suffer from diseases of this type. So far I feel very well and I have complied with the indications of doctors. I thank the Revolution for the fact that we can have a fairly acceptable health.

Certainly cardiovascular diseases have a great incidence not only in Holguín or the country, but worldwide, so the cardiology service of the general hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin" did not miss the World Heart Day, celebrated every September 29 and brought together specialists and patients in this Gymnasium of Cardiovascular Rehabilitation to exchange on the main pathologies and how to improve the quality of life to keep the heart healthy. Nobody better than the creator of the happy idea, the experienced cardiologist Edel Popa to talk about it:

- Heart ailments are very frequent in the province, so much so that every day patients arrive at the guardhouse with the threat of heart attacks, angina pectoris or heart attacks themselves. These patients must be treated quickly. Life does not end for those who have an episode of this type, but it does have to be modulated and regulated, and that is why rehabilitation is carried out. This phase is important for heart disease and others because they all have a certain rehabilitation.

We have patients who are satisfied with this activity, but we also see patients who leave early, especially young people. We do not impose that they come but that they do it, even if it is in the houses. Rehabilitation is not only exercises but changes in unhealthy lifestyles.

We suggest to the population that in the event of any evident sign of a cardiovascular condition, they should assist the doctor, because the sooner the treatment is applied, the better the solution and the lesser the repercussions it can have on the patient".

It is necessary to favour environments and make them healthier, in order to avoid the pathologies of this important organ and of the whole cardiovascular system, as they are quite frequent in the population of the territory.

As we have seen, rehabilitation is one more part of the medical treatment that the patient with heart problems must comply with, a principle that María Emilia Santana, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, explains:

- Contrary to what is normally believed, rehabilitation includes several phases and the first one starts from the moment the patient is admitted, with the activities of changing lifestyles, assessing and modifying risk factors. They then begin physical exercise according to the complications they may have.

The patients can also go to the health areas, because here we only concentrate the cases of greater risk. There is a convalescence stage, where they are trained to modify the risk factors, where they are evaluated by an interdisciplinary commission and we assess the response they show to the activity, whether it can be incorporated into work activities and if possible continue in their health area.

Here they are assessed according to the risk, whether it is mild, moderate or severe and so will be the stay. Since not everyone can stay, we convince them that the same exercises that are carried out here should be done in the areas of health. The basic activities are promotion and training so that they continue life with better quality.

The patients arrive with a lot of fear, accompanied by their relatives and with fear of doing exercises, but as they appreciate how much they improve, they give themselves to the exercises.

Most of these diseases can be prevented by acting on risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, tobacco use, high blood pressure, diabetes and stress, which is why physical activity is so important.

The adoption of healthy lifestyles and the control of risk factors allow us to reduce their incidence in the general population. We must do everything in our power to maintain a healthy heart.



