U.S. Clinical Trials of Cuban Lung Cancer Vaccine Were Satisfactory.

The first North American clinical study of the CIMAvax-EGF vaccine shows that the initial results of this immunotherapy developed in Cuba are safe, well tolerated and deserve further study, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday.

This entity, and the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group Biocubafarma, announced on Wednesday the creation of the first biotechnology company between Cuba and the United States, which will be named Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance S.A. and will have its headquarters in the Zona Especial de Desarrollo Mariel (ZEDM).



The new company will include among its products the drug CIMAVax-EGF, a well-known therapy against lung cancer, and three additional immunotherapy treatments for different tumors, all developed in Cuba.



On the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Web site are statements by principal investigator Grace Dy, who said the monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab and CIMAvax have the potential to work better in combination than by themselves.

The researcher explained that while this is a small study and they need to verify that the conclusions are true when they move on to phase II, these early signs of clinical activity encourage them to continue exploring the combined approach.

He noted that no patient experienced life-threatening side effects attributable to the combination.



Andrew Coumo, Governor of the U.S. State of New York, described the creation of the first biotechnology joint venture between Cuba and the United States as a historic association, according to Prensa Latina reports.



Coumo said the alliance will give Roswell Park access to innovative cancer drugs that could revolutionize treatments.

Candace Johnson, president and CEO of Roswell Park, said that with the establishment of this company in the ZEDM they enter a new key phase of collaboration with innovative Cuban scientists.

With information of ACN