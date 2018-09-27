Territorial Journey of Obstetrics and Gynecology Session in Holguín

Intense scientific sessions distinguish the Territorial Journey of Obstetrics and Gynecology that takes place since September 25 in this northeastern province of Cuba. The event that hosts as its main headquarters the Hospita l General Vladimir Ilich Lenin, is prestigious with the presence of the renowned doctor Andres Breto Garcia, president of the Cuban Society of this specialty.



In order to evaluate procedures and behaviors and unify criteria for the care of Cuban women, until the 27th of this month specialists related to this medical branch exchange and expose the most innovative results of their scientific research.

Given that reproductive health is vital in guaranteeing the survival of society, the scientific exchange focuses on topics such as maternal, fetal and perinatal medicine, obstetric violence, extremely serious maternal morbidity, the current diagnostic means of the specialty, the management of infertile couples and climacteric, menopause and pelvic floor conditions, among others.

The plenary hall Ernesto Che Guevara and the theater of the giant hospital become the stages where conferences and coordinated discussion tables take place during these days to direct their glances to the perinatal affections, the neonatal mortality by prematurity and the successes and failures of the gynecological attention to the Cuban woman.

This first journey in the country is part of the preparation of the XVII Congress of the Cuban Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, scheduled for next year. It will also serve to update knowledge and revalidate the relevance of this specialty faced today with great challenges that go beyond mere pregnancy care to be felt in other issues such as the responsibility of the human papillomavirus in cervical cancer, the relationship between pelvic inflammatory disease and the voluntary termination of pregnancy with the loss of reproductive capacity.







