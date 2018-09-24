Monday, 24 September 2018

Stomatological care. Photo: Periódico 26 (Archive)

Holguín has an increased diagnosis of oral cancer in later stages

Although oral cancer is not the one that most affects the holguinera population, stomatologists are concerned about the increase in diagnosis of the disease in stages three and four.

Irina González Desdín, an official in the Stomatology section of the Provincial Health Directorate explained: "People are subject to multiple risk factors such as smoking or alcoholism, with diets rich in condiments, hot and acidic foods, along with stress, an element that every Cuban suffers from, all of which increases the chances of suffering it.

"In spite of the fact that there is an important volume of stomatologists in the field carrying out active research, we are concerned about the cases that are arriving at our services in terminal phases. For example, 35 patients have been diagnosed this year and 23 in late stages, with a difficult prognosis in their favor.


The National Program for the Early Detection of Oral Cancer, established in 1982, is the only one of its kind due to its broad coverage. This was initially aimed at patients over 15 years, with emphasis on those over 60, but the specialist exemplified that normal practice has shown that even a child can present a premalignant lesion, so the program is aimed at all age groups. In this sense, he added that whenever a doctor or stomatologist treats a patient, they should examine the mouth in search of probabilities of injuries, with greater intention in those over 35 years old.


Gonzalez Desdin said that with an injury in terminal stage life expectancy is shortened because it is not the same to treat those who are discovered a lesion in formation with some modifications that when no treatment can be done.


Life prognosis in patients diagnosed late is about six months because lesions in the mouth metastasize to the brain and lung and being target organs have a very poor prognosis.


To prevent these lesions, the population is encouraged to perform an oral self-exam in front of the mirror and check lips, tongue or cheeks to detect spots or modifications. In case of suspicion, the doctor should be consulted to receive the necessary attention.



 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Otros artículos de este autor

