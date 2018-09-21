Friday, 21 September 2018

The holguineros doctors, together with thousands of Cuban professionals, have been integrated to help in the access of the sanitary services in countries like Brazil. Photo: Archive

Holguín counts with health collaborators in 44 countries

Medical collaboration is one of the most precious strongholds of our social system, hence Holguín holds an active role in this field, with representation of health professionals in 44 countries.

Dr. Katia María Ochoa Aguilera, provincial director of health, reported that currently 4,988 health workers are on a mission to collaborate abroad, including more than 1,300 specialists, 462 non-specialists, around 300 stomatologists, 2,228 graduates, 574 technicians and service personnel.

The official also added that the countries with the greatest representation are Venezuela, Brazil, Angola, Haiti, Algeria, Bolivia, Guatemala and Ecuador, in that order.

She also pointed out that the replacement plan for this year is 930 employees, of which 225 have been fulfilled to date, while 703 are in different stages of the process.

Currently, the Provincial Directorate of Health in Holguín organizes diplomas in ultrasound, endoscopy, intensive care, physical medicine and rehabilitation for Comprehensive General Practitioners (MGI), with the purpose of contributing to the scientific preparation of these professionals so that they can later carry out an internationalist mission in Venezuela.

The medical collaboration is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized contributions of the sector in the territory.


