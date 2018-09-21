Blockage affects production of homeopathic medicines in Holguín

The damages to the production of homeopathic medicines stand out among the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba on the health system in the province of Holguín.

These compounds are used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis, osteoarthritis and lumbar pain, which are common in older adults and people with severe disabilities.

Esperanza Gilling, director of the Provincial Homeopathy Center, explained to ACN that the blockade prevents the acquisition of belladonna and chamomile tinctures, essential for the production of this branch of natural and traditional medicine.

She specified that currently the raw material is obtained from international agreements or third countries, which increases its cost and causes delays in patient care.

Gilling pointed out that despite the deficiencies associated with genocidal policy, the Cuban State allocates resources to the development of this technique, approved in 1987 by the World Health Organization.

Gilling stated that these natural compounds do not constitute a cure, but strengthen the immune system and allow greater mobility in the muscles and the relief of cramps, dizziness and headache, caused by advanced age or the sequels of neurological diseases.

On the island there are other centers dedicated to homeopathic care in the provinces of Havana, Villa Clara, Granma and Guantánamo, as a method to comply with Line 129 of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, which defines the technique as a priority within the health system.

The economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba began in February 1962 and has reported economic losses of more than 130 billion dollars in sectors such as education, biotechnology, agriculture, science, telecommunications and transportation.

With information from Eileen Esther Molina Fernández (ACN)

