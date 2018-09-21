Friday, 21 September 2018

Real Audio

Pharmacy for the sale of homeopathic medicines in Holguín. Photo: Arlene Gómez (Archive)

Blockage affects production of homeopathic medicines in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

The damages to the production of homeopathic medicines stand out among the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba on the health system in the province of Holguín.

These compounds are used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis, osteoarthritis and lumbar pain, which are common in older adults and people with severe disabilities.

Esperanza Gilling, director of the Provincial Homeopathy Center, explained to ACN that the blockade prevents the acquisition of belladonna and chamomile tinctures, essential for the production of this branch of natural and traditional medicine.

She specified that currently the raw material is obtained from international agreements or third countries, which increases its cost and causes delays in patient care.

Gilling pointed out that despite the deficiencies associated with genocidal policy, the Cuban State allocates resources to the development of this technique, approved in 1987 by the World Health Organization.

Gilling stated that these natural compounds do not constitute a cure, but strengthen the immune system and allow greater mobility in the muscles and the relief of cramps, dizziness and headache, caused by advanced age or the sequels of neurological diseases.

On the island there are other centers dedicated to homeopathic care in the provinces of Havana, Villa Clara, Granma and Guantánamo, as a method to comply with Line 129 of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, which defines the technique as a priority within the health system.

The economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba began in February 1962 and has reported economic losses of more than 130 billion dollars in sectors such as education, biotechnology, agriculture, science, telecommunications and transportation.
With information from Eileen Esther Molina Fernández (ACN)
s

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Blockage affects production of homeopathic medicines in Holguín

    The damages to the production of homeopathic medicines stand out among the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba on the health system in the province of Holguín.

  • Mixed company approved in Mariel to produce glass containers

    The Italian-Cuban joint venture Vidrios Mariel S.A. was approved as a new user in the Zona Especial de Desarrollo Mariel (ZEDM), which will establish a plant dedicated to the production of glass containers for beverages, preserves and other uses.

  • Varadero resort will increases hotel rooms by 2020

    Varadero, Cuba´s main tourist pole of sun and beach, will have three thousand rooms by 2020, if they continue the good rhythm of contruction that is carried out there, said delegate of the Tourism Ministry (MINTUR) in Matanzas province.

  • Holguín calls for the creation of the Vocational Training Network for Communication

    With the objective of promoting the training and vocational orientation of students of pre-university education towards the career of Journalism in the province, the Union of Journalists of Cuba (Upec), the University of Holguín (UHo) and the Provincial Direction of Education in this territory call for the creation of the "Vocational Training Network for Communication".

  • More than 16,900 Holguineros receive land in usufruct

    .More than 16,900 people have received land in usufruct, which in its totality exceeds 129,900 hectares, according to information provided by the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) in Holguín.

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.