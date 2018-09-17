Holguín: There is an urgent need to resolve the entomo-epidemiological situation.

In order to confront the complex entomo-epidemiological situation existing in this area of eastern Cuba, the temporary provincial group to confront Cholera, Arbovirosis and Edes Aegypti, chaired by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Holguín, Julio César Estupiñan, president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power and Manuel Hernández Aguilera, vice-president for the administrative body, met this weekend.

After a rigorous analysis carried out by the highest provincial directorate of Health, the conclusion was reached that there is a clear setback in the control of Arbovirosis that requires urgent confrontation and greater perception of risk on the part of the population.

It was announced that at the end of August 4,260 nonspecific febrile syndromes were reported against 2,576 in the month of July, in this sense only 91.7 percent entered, which evidences the need to continue carrying out investigations to achieve timely detection.

In the month of September the reports do not show improvements but on the contrary at the close of the first week of September is presented Dengue transmission in six municipalities and seven health areas: Holguín, Calixto García, Banes, Mayarí, Moa, and present high risk in the areas Alex Urquiola, Alcides Pino and Pedro del Toro of the head municipality and the area René Ramos Latourt of the municipality Antilla.

Faced with this complex situation, it is necessary to comply with guideline 128, which states: Guarantee the sustainability of interdisciplinary, sectoral, intersectoral and community actions aimed at improving the hygienic-epidemiological conditions that determine the transmissible diseases that have the greatest impact on health and affect the environment, with emphasis on water-borne diseases, food-borne diseases and vectors.

Katia Ochoa, director of Health in the province, needed new intensive indications, among which the following stand out: daily active investigation of one hundred percent of the population, guarantee and demand hospital admission (obligatory) of all the Nonspecific Febrile Syndromes and patients with suspicion of Zika, carry out focal treatment and flaming every 7 days of all the premises, guarantee that certification actions are carried out for all the outbreaks in a period of no more than 72 hours, supervised by the directors of the area and municipality, among others.

Ernesto Santisteban, made a call during the meeting to the executives and directors of the province to get actively involved before the existing problem with the objective of taking it to the minimum of its expression and to arrive to the month of October with a closing of the transmission.

The political official also showed his confidence in those who lead this task for the confrontation as long as it is possible to put the resources in the places that are needed, to achieve systematicity in the actions and to always think that it is the life of human beings that is at stake at every minute.

For his part, the president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power gave precise indications to achieve the permanence of the mobilized comrades and called for the contest of all to get out of the problem that not only affects people's health, but also generates excessive expenses in the economy of the country that is actively involved with transportation, fuel, food and other necessary supplies.





