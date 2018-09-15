Zero Rate of Infant Mortality in Municipalities of Holguin

Five municipalities in the province of Holguín maintain the infant mortality rate at zero so far this year, which is one of the main achievements of the Mother and Child Care Programme (PAMI) in this sector.



Dr. Katia María Ochoa, provincial director of public health, told to the ACN that Gibara, Antilla, Calixto García, Frank País and Urbano Noris report zero infant mortality, which shows the professional training of specialists from the territory, with more than six thousand births.

She noted that the province also reports zero maternal mortality, an evidence of the integration between primary health care and hospital assistance to improve the quality of life of the mother and child.

The program has also achieved other important results, including the decrease in the number of cesareans and investments made in the hospitals of Rafael Freyre and Sagua de Tánamo, aimed at the care of pregnant women with a normal evolution of their pregnancy, Ochoa said.

Ochoa said that in the territory there is also a program focused on the effectiveness in the treatment of pathologies such as preterm delivery, restriction of uterine growth and disorders associated with diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension.

The results of the program contribute to the compliance of the Guidelines of the VII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, which establishes the attention to population aging and encourage fertility.

The PAMI emerged in Cuba in the 1960s to provide medical care to pregnant women, children and women of childbearing age and counteract the difficult situation that existed before 1959, characterized by high infant and maternal mortality.

This program is an example of the work of the Revolution in the public health sector and has facilities such as maternity homes and specialists inserted within the polyclinics and family doctor's offices. / ACN