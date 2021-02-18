 Intellectuals from Cuba reject anti-patriotic message song

Classified as anti-patriotic and annexationist, Cuban intellectuals rejected the content of a song uploaded on social networks on Wednesday

Pedro de la Hoz, vice president of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, told Prensa Latina that ¨Patria y Vida (Homeland and life)¨ song, recorded in Miami by various Cuban artists, goes against both homeland and life, because it is a song made from very alien interests.

It is something unusual that a song of sort is made from the very center of the anti-Cuban industry, added the journalist, who also considered that the singers destroyed the ethical principles 'by featuring a criminal.'

Rapper Yotuel Romero; singer-songwriter Descemer Bueno, and group Gente de Zona featured Maykel Osorbo to sing the song; but the latter is one of the figures noted for inciting violence in Cuba.

He was also one of the main actors of the recent provocations in front of the Ministry of Culture and the National Capitol, denounced by the local media.

'A criminal who calls for inciting violence in Cuba and said 'blockade, blockade on Cuba' is against our homeland and cannot uphold our values; on the contrary, he is completely unpatriotic,' De la Hoz said.

He added that the song goes against a very long Cuban patriotic tradition, and lashed out at those 'famous' who promoted it, though he recalled the words of the Cuban filmmaker Julio García Espinosa who said fame and talent not always go hand in hand.

'The song has a catchy rhythm, with a melody aimed at calling the attention of young people and followers,' he said.

On the other hand, Abel Prieto, writer and president of the Casa de las Américas cultural institution, tweeted that it is a 'musical pamphlet' seeking to supplant the 'endearing 'Patria o Muerte (Homeland or Death)'.

If there is a country in this world that can speak proudly of the defense of life, it is Cuba, he added, and posted #CubaViva and #CubaSalvaVidas.

With information from PL