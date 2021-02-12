Holguin's Codanza with a new proposal for 2021

"Exe" is the title of the new dance piece prepared by Jairo Cruz, Cuban choreographer and dancer living in Mexico, for Holguin's Codanza Contemporary Dance Company, to be premiered when the epidemiological conditions due to Covid-19 in the province allow it.

The work will bring to the stage 16 dancers of that collective directed by teacher Maricel Godoy, and aims to highlight the actions that human beings are exempt from performing, Jairo commented.

People think that being exempt from something leads you to something else, then they perceive what happens and that actions have consequences sooner or later, said the young artist.

More than all feelings or human issues is what calls the attention, when you are exempt from some disease, to attend to the rules, that is what "Exe" is about, he said.

The objective is also, he added, to provoke the dancers to express what they wanted to be free of, and that this provocation makes them bring an interpretation to the stage and also to the audience.

Choreographing for Codanza is a desire that comes from nostalgia and Jairo Cruz had already taught courses in Holguin, and had ideas to mount something when Covid-19 delayed his projects.

This young dancer and choreographer arrived at Holguin's Contemporary Dance Company Codanza in 2004, having just graduated from the intermediate level of dance in Santiago de Cuba, and his arrival to this collective coincided with the premiere of the work Hombres de blanco y negro, in April of that year at the IX Encuentro Internacional de Danza en Paisajes Urbanos, in Old Havana, where he won the Choreography Award.

That was his first work in Codanza which would be followed by emblematic choreographies such as Espacio gnóstico americano, La carrera del siglo, Imagen en el lente, Las formas del fuego, Memoria fragmentada, which allowed him to win the City of Holguín Award for Male Interpretation in 2006; and Yényere Gumá, buena noche, with the Male Interpretation Award, which he would repeat the following year with Superficie insular.

In Mexico, Jairo Cruz has worked with several companies, Mexican and foreign choreographers, as dancer and choreographer, and recently concluded a contract with the Centro de Producción de Danza Contemporánea, located in the Aztec capital.

With information from ACN