Holguín opened a new store for crafts

With the aim of commercializing representative products of the most genuine Cuban crafts, the Colibrí store opened in Holguín under the distinctive brand of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets (FCBC) in this eastern territory.

Carmen Hernández Torres, specialist in commercial management at the FCBC, said that the store is dedicated to high-quality artisan products, including fiber, goldsmith, textile, ceramics, furniture, footwear and plastic arts.

The store is a place of opportunities for local artisans and artists, although it will also exhibit products made by creators from other territories, aimed at showing variety in the proposals and offering utilitarian and decorative items demanded by the population, added the specialist.

The FCBC is located on the Holguín Boulevard. This project is added to the various works carried out by the FCBC subsidiary of Holguín in 2020 with the purpose of diversifying its offer and encouraging the people to approach the different artistic manifestations.

The institution is characterized by promoting and marketing the most authentic Cuban handicrafts and sponsors various specialized events in this area such as the National Crafts Fair, Arte para Mamá, Arte para Papá and the International Fair Iberoarte.

This entity is one of the most important in the artistic and commercial development of the province, as it prevails in the creative and socioeconomic movement of the island, sponsoring commercial and exhibition events.

During the inauguration, which was attended by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Holguín, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, Governor of the eastern territory, Manuel Hernández explained that the investment of the new facility had a cost of 190 thousand pesos and about 60 local artisans and artists work in it.

