Friday, 08 January 2021

Real Audio

Holguin, Holguin Culture Week

The Week of the Holguinera Culture will begin on January 14

fCompartir
Pin It

To the intellectuals Eugenio Marrón and David Gómez, to the municipal radio station Radio Holguín La Nueva and to the tricentennial of the foundation of the town, the Week of the Holguinera Culture will be dedicated in its 39 edition, that will extend from the 14 to the 20 of January.

During the event, considered the oldest in the town, "more than 150 activities are planned, mainly in theaters and closed spaces with limited capacity and complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures established by the Health authorities," informed the president of the organizing committee, Odalis del Monte Suárez.

Odalis also pointed out that for this reason "on this occasion there will be no parade, but other emblematic spaces will be maintained, such as the City Hall, the Great Concert, the Traditions Fair, the Music Award, the War of Independence event and the Historian and History event, as well as the Meeting of Cultural and Intangible Heritage Researchers".
The courtyard of the Periquera will host the opening gala, while the amateur will host the newly reopened cinema theater Ismaelillo and children's local refurbished the company Ronda de los Sueños.
On the other hand, the City Award, "the only one of its kind that brings together so many manifestations in Cuba, will convene on this occasion 24 categories, whose awards will stimulate the intellectual movement of the territory, and even of other provinces," said its president and director of the Lalita Curbelo Cultural Center, Gilberto Gonzalez Seik.
The great popular celebration, organized by the Municipal Sector of Culture and other institutions, will also recognize the Illustrious and Outstanding Sons in the 269th anniversary of the granting to Holguín of the Title of City and Tenure of Government.
With information from ACN

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • The Week of the Holguinera Culture will begin on January 14

    To the intellectuals Eugenio Marrón and David Gómez, to the municipal radio station Radio Holguín La Nueva and to the tricentennial of the foundation of the town, the Week of the Holguinera Culture will be dedicated in its 39 edition, that will extend from the 14 to the 20 of January.

  • In Cuba 344 new cases and an increase of asymptomatic patients

    From the studied 12,092 samples, 344 were positive to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, accumulating already 1,565,666 of tests carried out and 13,823 confirmed cases since March.

  • Fidel and the Caravan of Freedom

    On January 8, 1959, the people of Havana, representing all of Cuba, received with great joy the Freedom Caravan, which, with Fidel Castro Ruz at its head, made its triumphal entry into Havana.

  • Nasalferón is applied in Cuba to travelers and partners

    The application of the Cuban product Nasalferón, starting this Thursday in Havana, to travelers and their companions, was announced the day before in a session of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) in Havana, as part of the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Holguín: Territorial Self-Supply Program Intensified

    The Food Sovereignty Program arrived to stay in the province of Holguín as a mechanism to promote the efficiency of food production for the people from the own resources that each territory has.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.