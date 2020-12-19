Holguin audiovisual maker awarded at National Festival 2020

The short film ''Piel de burdegano'', by director Juan Carlos Dominguez Diez, was awarded with the Grand Prize of the fourteenth National Audiovisual Festival "Por primera vez", which closed in the city of Holguin.

According to the opinion of the jury, made up of PhD Jose Rojas Bez, journalist and cinema critic Erian Peña Pupo and the director Eylin Abreu Mas, ''Piel de burdegano'' (hinny skin) stands out for its vitality in metaphors and general images, as well as by the capacity to express the situation of its characters and other ideas through rich insinuations.

Due to the relevance of the interpretations and the adequate use of photography according to the themes addressed, among other successes, they decided to give Special Mention to Neftali Pupo for Almuerzo (Lunch) and Confinamiento (Confinement) by Jimmy Ochoa, respectively.

“Por primera vez” (For the first time festival), was founded in 2000, and although it stopped for some years, it seeks to become a contest in which different directors from all over the country meet to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences. / By Darianna Mendoza Lobaina - Ahora / Transalted by Radio Angulo.