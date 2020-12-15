With the aim of stimulating young filmmaking in the country and enabling the exchange between different generations of filmmakers, the National Audiovisual Festival "For the First Time" will take place until next Thursday in Holguin, which on this occasion will be transmitted online.

Sponsored by the Provincial Center of Cinema, the event will have a wide program of activities that includes projections of films and short films, theoretical panels and discussions, explained Anabel Ramirez, producer of the event.

Among the audiovisual materials that will be screened at the Ateneo Cinematográfico of this city and on the Facebook page of the sponsoring institution are the short films "Confinamiento", by Jimmy Ochoa; "Tres", by Patricia McPherson; "Piel de Burdégano", by Juan C. Domínguez, "La zafra del silencio", by Rosalía Rojas and "Almuerzo al vestido", by Neftalí Pupo, she said.



In addition, the theoretical panel "Animation of the current Cuban audiovisual" will be held as part of the Festival, with Adrián López Morín, director of the Anima Studies of the Holguin territory, as a guest.

The awards ceremony will take place on the 17th, where the Grand Prize will be awarded by the jury, made up of José Rojas Bez, Frank Batista Álvarez and Erian Peña Pupo, and a popularity award chosen by the public through visits to the Cine Holguín Facebook page.

This edition of the National Festival of the Audio-visual "For the first time", whose name derives from the homonymous documentary of 1986 of Octavio Cortázar, is dedicated to the 300 years of the foundation of Holguín like town commemorated in last April, to the 60 anniversary of the Studies of Animation of the ICAIC and to the 50 of the personage Elpidio Valdés, of Juan Padrón.

