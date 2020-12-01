Coloring with your voice

Since 1954, Cuba has been celebrating the Day of the Announcer every December 1st. This is the date chosen to recognize and encourage the men and women who, microphone in hand, color with their voice the radio and television programming throughout the national territory, and do so with professionalism, elegance and total dedication to the worthy profession.

Holguín is one of the most outstanding Cuban provinces in the work of voice over, which confirms the level reached by voice professionals, true artists in reading, interpretation and improvisation, because all this and much more is done by the voice over artists in their daily work.

The Holguin Radio System is made up of a provincial radio station, Radio Angulo, the municipal radio stations of Moa, Sagua de Tánamo, Mayarí, Banes, Gibara, "Calixto García", "Urbano Noris" and Holguín, and Radio Studios located in Antilla, "Rafael Freyre", Báguanos, Cacocum, "Frank País" and Cueto, which give total coverage to the 14 municipalities of the territory.

For its part, Holguin television has the Tele-Cristal channel, and the municipal telecenters of Moa and Gibara.

In each of these radio and television plants, there are broadcasters working, who form a mixture of youth and experience, capable of guaranteeing the required professional quality

To all of them comes in this their day the message of gratitude, admiration and respect of their people, who daily listen to them and identify them as their favorite voices, with which they are familiar because they give a distinctive stamp to the programming.

Let this first of December be the retelling and starting point to continue dignifying such a beautiful and noble profession.

Congratulations on your day to the artists of the word.