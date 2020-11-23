Monday, 23 November 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Homage to Fidel from Ediciones Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

With an extensive program of presentations, readings and talks, Holguin Editions, a recognized seal of the eastern province, is conducting a day of activities to honor the memory of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the four years of his physical departure on November 25, 2016.

fidel castro ruzThe space Patria es lectura (Homeland is Reading), at the very headquarters of the publishing house, will hold the conversation "Fidel and the Latin American intellectuality", with university professor Alexander Abreu and Eliel Gómez, president of the branch of the José Martí Cultural Society in the province, commented the editor and writer Kenia Leyva.

In addition, at CITMA's headquarters, the space Con los pies en la tierra will be held, where the titles, Señales en la arena, by Fidel Fidalgo; Ediciones Holguín, Más allá de una quimera, investigación de Maricela Messeguer, by its author; and Escrito? Ask life, poetry by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, by José Luis Serrano.

In relation to the date, the poetry recital Somos Patria will also be held, with the work of Delfín Prats Pupo, Lourdes González, Maribel Feliú, Norge Luis Labrada and Kenia Leyva, he said.

Other moments will also make up the day, such as the presentation of the books El teatro de la guerra, by Félix Sánchez, and Benigno y el Hada, by Luis Caissés; the panel "Lectura y lectores en la era digital", with Eugenio Marrón, José Luis Serrano and Kenia Leyva, as well as readings by Lourdes González, José Luis García and Agustín Mulet.

Emerged in 1986 with the publication of the City Prize, Ediciones Holguín has consolidated itself as a significant cultural institution in the vast panorama of national letters, publishing in the genres of poetry, testimony, narrative and essay the work of outstanding local, national and universal writers, among which Virginia Wolf, Paul Celan, Alejandra Pizarnik, Anne Sexton, Lina de Feria, Miguel Barnet, Roberto Fernández Retamar, Reynaldo González and Delfín Prats stand out.

With information from ACN

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Homage to Fidel from Ediciones Holguín

    With an extensive program of presentations, readings and talks, Holguin Editions, a recognized seal of the eastern province, is conducting a day of activities to honor the memory of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the four years of his physical departure on November 25, 2016.

  • Soberana 01, Cuban science response in times of pandemic

    The presentation of Cuba's first vaccination candidate against Covid-19 surprised the world at the end of August and after more than two months of progress its creators are confident in the safety of the project, named Soberana 01.

  • Holguín reports three positive native cases to Covid-19

    The province of Holguin reported on Thursday three positive indigenous cases to the Covid-19, contacts of a traveler from the U.S. confirmed earlier, these are three people living in the municipality of Urbano Noris, a woman of 34, a man of 64 and a child under three years of age, which have 20 contacts, which are under epidemiological surveillance.

  • Young Palestinian thanks Cuba for the realization of his dream of training as a doctor in Holguin

    The young Palestinian Tarek Toame, resident in the specialty of Ophthalmology at the University of Medical Sciences Mariana Grajales in Holguín, expressed his gratitude to Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (Icap), for making possible the realization of his dream of becoming a doctor to serve the people of the Cisjordania, where he was born.

  • Day of the Cuban Pharmacist celebrated in Holguín

    On November 22, the Day of the Cuban Pharmacist will be celebrated and that is why the workers of the sector, in the northeastern province of Holguin, are carrying out a day of activities dedicated to entertain those who daily work to provide a better service to the population.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.