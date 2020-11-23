Homage to Fidel from Ediciones Holguín

With an extensive program of presentations, readings and talks, Holguin Editions, a recognized seal of the eastern province, is conducting a day of activities to honor the memory of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the four years of his physical departure on November 25, 2016.

The space Patria es lectura (Homeland is Reading), at the very headquarters of the publishing house, will hold the conversation "Fidel and the Latin American intellectuality", with university professor Alexander Abreu and Eliel Gómez, president of the branch of the José Martí Cultural Society in the province, commented the editor and writer Kenia Leyva.

In addition, at CITMA's headquarters, the space Con los pies en la tierra will be held, where the titles, Señales en la arena, by Fidel Fidalgo; Ediciones Holguín, Más allá de una quimera, investigación de Maricela Messeguer, by its author; and Escrito? Ask life, poetry by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, by José Luis Serrano.

In relation to the date, the poetry recital Somos Patria will also be held, with the work of Delfín Prats Pupo, Lourdes González, Maribel Feliú, Norge Luis Labrada and Kenia Leyva, he said.

Other moments will also make up the day, such as the presentation of the books El teatro de la guerra, by Félix Sánchez, and Benigno y el Hada, by Luis Caissés; the panel "Lectura y lectores en la era digital", with Eugenio Marrón, José Luis Serrano and Kenia Leyva, as well as readings by Lourdes González, José Luis García and Agustín Mulet.

Emerged in 1986 with the publication of the City Prize, Ediciones Holguín has consolidated itself as a significant cultural institution in the vast panorama of national letters, publishing in the genres of poetry, testimony, narrative and essay the work of outstanding local, national and universal writers, among which Virginia Wolf, Paul Celan, Alejandra Pizarnik, Anne Sexton, Lina de Feria, Miguel Barnet, Roberto Fernández Retamar, Reynaldo González and Delfín Prats stand out.

With information from ACN