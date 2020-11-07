La Ventana birthday party, open from CMKO to original life stories

For a decade, La Ventana has opened its live microphones with originality, directly from CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguin, to tell and share life stories that capture the listener by their successful artistic realization and the naturalness of the stories of their guests, valuable and sensitive people who inhabit this region of eastern Cuba.

Script, direction and conduction propitiate a pleasant and authentic conversation that takes place between anecdotes, testimonies and emotions in a fraternal atmosphere with an intimate and colloquial style that little by little frees the interviewee from nervousness and gives way to high levels of audience.

On November 6, 2010, this creative variety program with a recreational function was heard for the first time. Since then, every Saturday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, it reveals experiences of the human and professional work of hundreds of Holguineros interviewed by César Hidalgo Torres, whose excellent communication skills, sharpness and radio experience facilitate a dialogue open to the public that dusts off memories, experiences and brings us closer to the everyday life of notable and common men and women from diverse settings and spheres of life.



"As a means of communication, the first thing we have to learn is to listen to people, and that has been the task of La Ventana, to hear people telling their lives," says Hidalgo. It's not about showing defects, it's about showing that the world in which we live so full of epidemics and conflicts people still love and try to protect each other," because they are dialogues that surprise, excite and exalt virtue.

It is a necessary radio format that enriches the spiritual and cultural heritage, based on ethical precepts far from sensationalism or frivolity.

"It is difficult for any person to dedicate two hours to make your life in the public light, we have made evident some secrets, but I assure you, healthy and we know secrets that we would never reveal - he says - out of respect for integrity. The program always starts with a very big tension, but after a while people start to feel confident because they realize that we didn't bring them here to be interrogated but to hear the most beautiful things in their lives and also the saddest things, generally when it ends, despite the two hours it has, we are left with a huge amount of things to tell, we are left with a lot of people who are trying to get on the air to talk about the guest.

Escuche: Podcast Aldea Cotidiana

And that noble purpose of highlighting the protagonism of the Holguineros in their daily work is well described by Yamila Marrero Montero, one of its first screenwriters: "The program has revealed the motivations, interiorities, concerns, anxieties and lucubrations of each guest; without giving them tones of pink, yellowish prose or empty speech. On the contrary, through the empowerment of a theme, value or point of view, the threads that weave the most diverse and almost implausible stories have been unraveled, which have then been translated into an artistic work. La Ventana is not the typical program of the classic interview".

It has the merit of exalting human values, without emphasizing suffering or setbacks or bothering with trick questions. Many of its guests are proposed and chosen by the listeners.

Listen to: La Ventana

Its talented director and sound designer, Carlos René Castro Martín, is supported by a stable, united and very professional team, essential in the intense investigative work and complex radio production that this type of program demands, based on interviews conducted with intelligence and sensitivity that reveal authenticity: "We always try to find an interesting story, without barriers -specifically- from the intellectual to the peanut seller".

He remembers that the first guest was the Holguine musician Robin Rassan, author of the soundtrack of La Ventana, but in 10 years many have been the personalities who have generously agreed to share their life stories such as the Doctor in Medical Sciences Pura Avilés Cruz; Cándido Fabré known as the King of Repentismo of Cuban dance music; Dr. C Rigoberto Segreo Ricardo; the outstanding historian and researcher José Miguel Abreu Cardet; the Doctor in Philological Sciences María Dolores Ortiz; the poet, editor and director of Ediciones La Luz Luis Yusset or the decimist and writer Ronel González, to mention a few, among many others during a decade.



The popular idiosyncrasy can be seen from its microphones. Multiple are its recognitions like the Prize of the City in Radio granted during the XXXI Day of the Holguinera Culture in 2013 and the one of the Festival of the local Press Irma de Armas in memoriam that same year, among others.

"Writing for La Ventana is a wonderful experience -confesses Alicia Durañona Fornet, current scriptwriter and assistant director-, it is not boring every week is someone different and then there is the friendship, human relations; many have been moved, have cried, have laughed; we surprise the guests by locating family or friends who haven't been listening for a long time", and we achieve the magical reunion of sound, even from the outside, and interweave stories lost in time, anonymity or shyness with the compilation and participation of the listener.

With broadcasts converted into authentic documentary archives of the daily actions of people who dignify the society of Holland, the popular idiosyncrasy can be seen from the microphones of La Ventana. Each interviewee brings a lesson with the common denominator of passion for what they do because, as José Martí said: "From men and their passions, from men and their virtues, from men and their interests, people are made".