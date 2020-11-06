Interesting proposal for personalized decoration in Holguin

"Works to Order", an initiative implemented by the Cuban Cultural Heritage Fund in Holguín for the personalized decoration of interior and exterior spaces, is one of the few projects in Cuba that brings the latest trends in the decorative arts to your home or workplace.

This includes innovative proposals from a cohesive collective of engineers, architects, and plastic artists, among other related professions.

Cecilia Rubio, a commercial specialist in this line of business, meant as a main objective to provide advice to both individuals and companies that need to decorate a certain space and wish to do so with high aesthetic quality.

She explained that the service, although it already existed as part of the proposals of the Fund for Cultural Heritage, achieved its consolidation with the creation of its location in 2016, which also works as a store and exhibition gallery located in Avenida de los Alamos in front of the splendid Los Tiempos Park, created by the renowned Cuban painter Cosme Proenza.

Cecilia Rubio pointed out that among the main facilities that exhibit her creations today, in the tourism sector, the decorations in the hotels of the E (Encanto) seal of Cubanacán, both in Holguín and in the coastal municipality of Gibara, are outstanding. Among them, the Caballeriza, Esmeralda and Saratoga -in the Cuban City of Parks- and in the White Village of the crabs the Ordoño, Arsenita, Plaza Colón and more recently Bahía del Almirante.

All the decorative elements for the five-star El Almirante hotels are currently being made in the Guardalavaca and Baracutey resorts on the Ramón de Antilla peninsula, Rubio said.

He argued that at the same time they continue with the construction work at the Museum of History La Periquera, National Monument, where they have already restored their museum objects and are actively working on the interior courtyard and second level of the building.

Wood, ceramics, fiber, marble, iron, vinyl and other fabrics and metals are the materials most used by these artists in their works, so the prices depend on the cost of raw materials and the complexity of creative work, the specialist said.

The project has within its catalog in addition to the works of about 90 creators, international designs among which the client can choose from a set of pieces dedicated to a particular space to several copies of the same type of furniture always with the premise of adjusting their work to the interest of those who choose their service.

With information from ahora.cu