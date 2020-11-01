In connection with the recent celebration in Holguín of the Day for Cuban Culture, the Provincial Center of Cinema and the Culture Sector organized a cycle of productions of the seventh art produced by children from this part of the country.

One of them was Piel de Burdégano, a short documentary by Juan Carlos Domínguez Díez, which was exhibited last October 20, the Day of Cuban Culture, which closed the Holguin film series for this celebration.

The work, in black and white so as not to distract the viewer, according to the also a student of photography at the Holguin branch of the Institute of the Arts, is immersed in the world of a low-income man who makes work his greatest meaning in life.

There is, therefore, a link between this man who only knows how to work selling agricultural products in the streets of the town of Chaparra, province of Las Tunas, and the animal that appears in the title of the work, the result of the mixture of donkey and mare, and suitable for the work because of its physical strength.

Danilo López Garcés, a graduate in Art History, stated that the work moves away from the cinematographic language of the Serrana Television, - which mainly deals with rural life.

He also commented that it is very difficult to assume several responsibilities within any film production, much more so in these moments of so much technical waste, therefore, that Juan Carlos manages to reflect the life of a country man, without much idyll, and without falling into marginality is a merit.

For his part, Carlos Rodríguez Rubio, a journalism student who specializes in cultural issues, summed up the work in this way: it is a very interesting and moving metaphor.

And it is, because Juan Carlos Domínguez Díez, through images, takes the viewer on a daily journey of the protagonist who from street to street seeks to support himself and his wife.

This whole picture, with no verbal language, only images and the sound of nature or the environment itself, are those that speak for the nameless man in the short documentary, or perhaps they are his daily internal language.