Thursday, 29 October 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Call for 27th Edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival. Photo: Carlos Rafael

Call for 27th Edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival

fCompartir
Pin It

From Cayo Bariay, Dr. C Eduardo Avila Rumayor, President of the Organizing Committee of the Ibero-American Culture Festival, closed the 26th virtual edition of the event, which was successfully dismantled on digital platforms.

"This has been an atypical Ibero-American Festival due to the conditions imposed before the Covid-19, but we have had the participation of friends from all over Ibero-America".
Avila called for the 27th edition of the event from October 24 to 28, 2021, dedicated to indigenous culture. Through social networks, Canal Clave and Youtube, concerts were offered by Cuban artists living in other nations, such as Yendris Céspedes.
The Ibero-American Congress of Thought was once again the center of intellectual thought from the viewpoint of culture as a factor of resilience in times of isolation, with speakers from some thirty countries taking part.
The Festival of Ibero-American Culture is a bridge for cultural exchange between our peoples and the defense of their roots.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Call for 27th Edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival

    From Cayo Bariay, Dr. C Eduardo Avila Rumayor, President of the Organizing Committee of the Ibero-American Culture Festival, closed the 26th virtual edition of the event, which was successfully dismantled on digital platforms.

  • New deputies to the Cuban Parliament

    During the virtual ordinary session of the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), on Wednesday, twenty new deputies took office.

  • France considers the fight against the blockade against Cuba indispensable

    The association Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) considered today more and more indispensable the fight against the US blockade to the island, in view of the impact on the population of its tightening by the government of Donald Trump.

  • Western Union offices in Cuba to be closed in response to U.S. measures

    The inclusion of Fincimex on the U.S. State Department's list of restricted entities last June, and the modifications announced by the Treasury Department to the regulations for the control of Cuban assets on Friday, October 23, will prevent remittances to Cuba through U.S. companies with general licenses, thus directly harming the Cuban people and their families in the U.S.

  • Deputies debate the situation of COVID-19 in Cuba

    The Cuban Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, presented to the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) detailed information on the influence of COVID-19 in the world, America and Cuba, where the numbers of infected people and deaths have grown in our region, as well as the new outbreak in countries of Europe and Asia.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.