Call for 27th Edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival

From Cayo Bariay, Dr. C Eduardo Avila Rumayor, President of the Organizing Committee of the Ibero-American Culture Festival, closed the 26th virtual edition of the event, which was successfully dismantled on digital platforms.

"This has been an atypical Ibero-American Festival due to the conditions imposed before the Covid-19, but we have had the participation of friends from all over Ibero-America".

Avila called for the 27th edition of the event from October 24 to 28, 2021, dedicated to indigenous culture. Through social networks, Canal Clave and Youtube, concerts were offered by Cuban artists living in other nations, such as Yendris Céspedes.

The Ibero-American Congress of Thought was once again the center of intellectual thought from the viewpoint of culture as a factor of resilience in times of isolation, with speakers from some thirty countries taking part.

The Festival of Ibero-American Culture is a bridge for cultural exchange between our peoples and the defense of their roots.