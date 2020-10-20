Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Holguín celebrates 40th anniversary of Los Guayaberos

At the beginning of each month, when the workers received their salary, that minstrel would tour the taverns of the sugar mills in Oriente and, after playing his tres, he would get the public to "contribute to the Cuban artist.

Pablo Milanés considered him to be "a popular genius whose very special characteristics within Cuban popular music cannot be classified in a particular trend. I believe that, unfortunately, there is no other like him".

Guayabero2

With four decades on her calendar and the experience of having integrated two musical groups, he decided it was time to have one of his own.

Thus, on October 19, 1980 the Guayabero group was founded, with Santana Oramas Osorio in the maracas, CanditoOramas Batista in the bongo and, later, Misael Pino.

Since then, they traveled 25 times around the world in successful tours and conquered the admiration of those who love good music, Cuban music, son...

 

los guayaberos f Radio RebeldeHappy decision of Faustino Oramas; after 40 years (13 of his physical disappearance) the group, which today is named Los Guayaberos and is nourished with young talent, preserves their work for the new generations.

"We try to continue their work in its pure essence," assures Richard Ronda de la Torre, their representative.

"The tumbao and the son picaresque essentially distinguish his compositions. With these genres he became universal from Holguin. At this time, his music is heard in 52 countries around the world, some of which are unthinkable, such as Israel, Japan, Czechoslovakia, Australia," he explains.
Guayabero4To celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the most representative groups of musical production in Holguin, the Holguin branch of the artistic and literary promotion company, Artex, organized various activities.

 

 

