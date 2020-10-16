Holguin: Oquesta Aviles celebrates 138th anniversary of its foundation

Just as we are celebrating the Cuban Culture Week we honor the legendary Orquesta Aviles, known in Holguin and Cuba as the Empress of Rhythm and Melody.

To the glory of Cuba and Holguin, this October 16th the Hermanos Aviles orchestra will celebrate its 138th anniversary. We always say that it is the longest living orchestra in Latin America, however Gaston Howard Allen Binhan, trumpeter, arranger and its director assured that it is very likely that it is also the longest in the world, due to research they have done.

"We have investigated, research has been done and there is no other, at least of popular music. Because there are symphony orchestras in Europe and the United States that did not disintegrate during the Second World War, but I reiterate: there is no other popular music orchestra that is as old as the Hermanos Aviles orchestra, for the pride of Cuban culture".

When will the rehearsal space be ready?

"They are working and in December everything should be ready to receive guests from all over the world on the occasion of the 140th anniversary, while we are preparing a new album for which we have not yet chosen the songs".

After 138 years of creation, this Mambisa orchestra continues to defend the same songs as always while making new creations without losing its jazz band style. Will Aviles bring new airs to 2021?

"Obviously, we never stop playing those pieces that have served as the basis for us to be what we are today, in other words, there is no today without a yesterday, but we also do what is done today as well. We've tried to give our most identifiable rhythm of Cuban music, which is the son, a more updated sonority, which will be revolutionized and acquire a higher technical level, a higher artistic level, which makes us all proud".

Maestro Gaston Allen, conductor of the Aviles from 1981-1992, and from 2006 to the present, is a faithful lover of the history of his orchestra. Why is it said that it is a mambisa orchestra?

Allen explained that it was founded by Don Manuel Aviles Lozano with the initial name of La Bulla, on October 16, 1882, that of the 14 children of Aviles Lozano, 12 were members of the orchestra.

"On November 15, 1895, while General Antonio Maceo was camping at the La Matilde farm, owned by Amalia Simoni's father, in Camagüey, Enrique Loynaz del Castillo wrote the lyrics of the moving Himno Invasor (Invasion Anthem), entrusting Captain Manuel Dositeo Aguilera with the orchestration and corresponding arrangements, a task in which Lieutenant Jesus Aviles collaborated".