Friday, 16 October 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Cuba, Orquesta Aviles, culture, Holguin

Holguin: Oquesta Aviles celebrates 138th anniversary of its foundation

fCompartir
Pin It

Just as we are celebrating the Cuban Culture Week we honor the legendary Orquesta Aviles, known in Holguin and Cuba as the Empress of Rhythm and Melody.

To the glory of Cuba and Holguin, this October 16th the Hermanos Aviles orchestra will celebrate its 138th anniversary. We always say that it is the longest living orchestra in Latin America, however Gaston Howard Allen Binhan, trumpeter, arranger and its director assured that it is very likely that it is also the longest in the world, due to research they have done.

"We have investigated, research has been done and there is no other, at least of popular music. Because there are symphony orchestras in Europe and the United States that did not disintegrate during the Second World War, but I reiterate: there is no other popular music orchestra that is as old as the Hermanos Aviles orchestra, for the pride of Cuban culture".

When will the rehearsal space be ready?

"They are working and in December everything should be ready to receive guests from all over the world on the occasion of the 140th anniversary, while we are preparing a new album for which we have not yet chosen the songs".

After 138 years of creation, this Mambisa orchestra continues to defend the same songs as always while making new creations without losing its jazz band style. Will Aviles bring new airs to 2021?

Maestro Gaston Howard Allen, conductor of the Orquesta Aviles. Photo: Yudit Almeida"Obviously, we never stop playing those pieces that have served as the basis for us to be what we are today, in other words, there is no today without a yesterday, but we also do what is done today as well. We've tried to give our most identifiable rhythm of Cuban music, which is the son, a more updated sonority, which will be revolutionized and acquire a higher technical level, a higher artistic level, which makes us all proud".

Maestro Gaston Allen, conductor of the Aviles from 1981-1992, and from 2006 to the present, is a faithful lover of the history of his orchestra. Why is it said that it is a mambisa orchestra?

Allen explained that it was founded by Don Manuel Aviles Lozano with the initial name of La Bulla, on October 16, 1882, that of the 14 children of Aviles Lozano, 12 were members of the orchestra.

"On November 15, 1895, while General Antonio Maceo was camping at the La Matilde farm, owned by Amalia Simoni's father, in Camagüey, Enrique Loynaz del Castillo wrote the lyrics of the moving Himno Invasor (Invasion Anthem), entrusting Captain Manuel Dositeo Aguilera with the orchestration and corresponding arrangements, a task in which Lieutenant Jesus Aviles collaborated".

Author: Juan C. Domínguez TañoEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Holguin: Oquesta Aviles celebrates 138th anniversary of its foundation

    Just as we are celebrating the Cuban Culture Week we honor the legendary Orquesta Aviles, known in Holguin and Cuba as the Empress of Rhythm and Melody.

  • Cuban Culture Day celebrated in Holguin province

    Several panels, talks, fine arts exhibitions and presentations of musicians, stage people, writers and audio-visual makers will focus in Holguin the extensive program of activities, on the occasion of the Cuban Culture Day - until the 20th of October.

  • Holguin: New normality with more responsibility and discipline

    Since last October 12, the province of Holguin has been implementing the measures of the new normality, in which a series of services that were held back because of Covid-19 were reestablished, a period that requires greater responsibility and discipline from the population in the fulfillment of the oriented hygienic measures, and a strengthening of the epidemiological watch from the primary attention, according to doctor Alfredo Gonzalez Lorenzo, vice-minister of Public Health.

  • Holguin: Publication of archeology articles keep expanding

    Specialists from the eastern central department of Archeology, located in the province of Holguín, expand the publication of scientific articles, as part of the actions of socialization of the results in this specialty, one of the priorities of Cuban science.

  • Cuba: Pay reform, essential in monetary ordering

    The pay reform is one of the pillars of the monetary ordering to be implemented in Cuba as part of the new socioeconomic strategy under way. By eliminating the monetary and exchange duality, as well as undue subsidies and gratuities, and transforming people's incomes, Cuba's economic situation will improve.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.