Holguin art and the reasons to come back

When talent and will join everything becomes possible, and that was true in Holguin. It all began last July when the exhibition "Volver, volver, volver" was opened at El Zaguan gallery of the local branch of the Cuban Heritage Fund.



The creations shown then by Holguin born artist Lazaro Reynaldo Rodriguez, now living in Mexico, is the cultural event I will try to put into a chronicle.



The then just renovated Marti movie theater regained its former glamour: fantastic decoration with lamps, glass windows, and French arcs, was the ideal place.

Also, with its gorgeous Cafeteria Chaplin, where the Cuban company of artistic and Literary Promotions (Artex S.A.) offers excellent gastronomy services and made the stay there as in a paradise within a building of Spanish colonial style.



It was right there where local artists, intellectuals, goers and defenders of our culture met, for a very significant reason, the premiere of a documental video shot by Idalberto Betancourt Cordero and Victor Javier Tamayo Hidalgo, which depicted the opening of the exhibition above mentioned.



"Volver, volver, volver" is an audiovisual that shakes one’s emotions, spirituality and deep cultural roots, and keeps for the future the work done by Lazaro Reynaldo Rodriguez.



The exhibit that, at the saying of critic of the arts Danilo Lopez Garces, is "...a polish collection of works of art, like guiding stones of the path of creation of a chosen one, because men emigrate but the soul feels..."



And it is that Lopez Garces does describe it well in his article on the items made by this Holguin-Mexican artist, exhibited at Marti movie-theater, which by the way, inaugurates the collection of original pieces of the Patrimonial stock of Artex in Holguin.



Music stood out thru feedle player Iran Arencibia and the voice of young mariachi interpreter Johnny Hernandez.



The company Modas Fantasia delighted the audience with a colorful fashion show, and bartenders Carlos David and Rogelio created the cocktail Volver: made with condensed milk, coconut licour, cacao licour and Habana Club aged three years.



This was a tertulia to toast for life and culture; where friends met to make arts grow, to deepen on the local roots that identify us; they talked on love and deep feelings about this city, of dreams, and the certainty that there will be a come back.