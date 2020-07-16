Egrem spaces reopened in Holguin

With varied gastronomic offerings and proper compliance with the measures established for the post-COVID-19 recovery stage, the Holguin branch of the Recordings and Music Editions Company (Egrem) reopened some of its main spaces in the city of Holguin.

Carlos Zaldívar, the company's communicator, pointed out to ¡Ahora! digital that the Bariay Cultural Center will offer a restaurant service from Wednesday to Sunday, where customers will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes from the local cuisine, accompanied by refreshing drinks.

From Wednesday, July 7, artistic talent will be added to these options, although capacity and distance will be limited as part of the health authorities' regulations, Zaldívar added.





On the other hand, he detailed, the Kafe Album "El Chorrito", located in the surroundings of the Cultural Complex Plaza de la Marqueta, reopened from the first phase also you can enjoy the popular Peña de los Socios, with recognized troubadours of the town.

In both facilities the public will enjoy good Cuban music, as well as a differentiated and excellent attention, which distinguishes the Egrem in this eastern territory.