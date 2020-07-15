New television proposal in Holguin to make art visible

A new television proposal with the title Tenaces como el fuego, is carried out in Holguín by a group of promoters and directors from the province, with the aim of promoting local art as an incentive to avoid a cultural blackout in times of health contingencies due to the COVID-19.

The idea was conceived while the Holguin territory was going through the intense days of the new coronavirus and even a little earlier, but it began to be carried out during phase one of the recovery stage, explained Rachel García Heredia, director of the Provincial Culture Sector and presenter of this program.

Sponsored by this entity, Tenaces como el fuego, whose title comes from a collection of poems by Holguinera writer Lourdes González, winner of the City Award in 1986, emerged from the appeal of local artists concerned about promotion in major events like the Romerías de Mayo, which involves foreign participation, she said.

Behind the cameras and in front of the work, said García Heredia, is a young and professional team composed of audiovisual directors Juan Gabriel Gordín, Pablo Méndez, Rubén Batista and the renowned director of photography Frank Batista, as well as Anamary Pichardo in the production, makeup by Yamilet de la Peña, and costumes provided by Alejandro de la Torre, the Artex branch in the province and the Cuban Fund for Cultural Heritage (FCBC).

Various institutions and companies have sponsored the program's broadcasts, which have been recorded on different stages in the city according to the songs and the interviewees. They have been produced in record time, during one week and up to two daily, using live music to promote the groups and artists from Holguin, she added.

"Tenaces como el fuego" has been thought according to the different manifestations, so Rachel talks in front of camera with the writers Delfín Prats, Lourdes González and Ronel González and the troubadours Fernando Cabreja, Manuel Leandro Sánchez and Raúl and Raulito Prieto.

On dance, she talks with choreographer Maricel Godoy, director of the Contemporary Dance Company Codanza, the designer of the Teatro Lírico Rodrigo Prats in Holguín, Alejandro de la Torre, and the company's choreographer, Alejandro Millán, as well as on the stage work of the Lírico itself with its director María Dolores Rodríguez.

It also approaches the work of the Teatro Guiñol of Holguín and Alasbuenas, as well as representatives of alternative and urban pop music, such as Norberto Leyva, Gabriel Guerra, a hip hop artist, and Marcelo de los Ángeles Santos, director of the Mentes Callejeras Group, among other curators and artists, she said.

For their part, the visual arts are present with sculptor Lauro Hechevarría and painter Karel Maldonado, as well as directors and specialists such as Jorge Otero, general manager of Artex in the province, Carlos Lam, director of the Egrem; Yanet Pérez, president of the Provincial Council of the Performing Arts Council; and Anette Rodríguez of the FCBC.

It is expected that the programme will be

broadcast on national and provincial television, as it is a space that favours, in addition to better promotion, greater communication between creators, the Directorate of Culture and its system of institutions, added the director.

With information from ACN