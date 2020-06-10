Cuba's Vedette is gone

Today, June 10, 2020, at 4:07 a.m., at the age of 97, she died in Miami, surrounded by some family and friends. Rosalía Palet Bonavía, born in New York, daughter of Spanish parents and known in Cuba and the world as Rosita Fornés, a Cuban artist, the queen of the performing arts in our country, announces the official page on Facebook of the artist.

The page of the Ministry of Culture in the social network itself adds that our National Theater Prize 2001, which also had other high distinctions and recognitions, will always be remembered by its public, conquered by the whole world and especially by the people of Cuba. "We offer our condolences to family, friends, and your great audience".

"On the stage I lived the happiest moments of my life, my public always received me with love. That is the best recognition for an artist. Thank you," she said some time ago in an interview.

The digital publication of the renowned artist offers her condolences "to all those who have loved her, admired her throughout her long life, her large family, the hundreds of friends around the world and the thousands of fans who have sent to her Official Facebook Page an immense number of messages of support and hope in these days and that it has been impossible for me to respond to all of them".

Our dear Rosita leaves us, by law of life, after an illness with which she fought for several years, surrounded by love and without suffering.

Cuba is in mourning, the Spanish speaking culture loses, perhaps, the last of its great divas, the most versatile Cuban artist, the actress, singer and dancer who conquered the hearts not only of Cubans, but also of Mexicans, Spanish and all audiences where she showed off her unparalleled art.

Rosalía, rest in peace, because Rosita Fornés, the greatest Cuban artist of all times will never die, she will stay in our hearts and her art that she offered with 80 years of success in the encyclopedias of world culture.

With information from Cubadebate