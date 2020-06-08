Cuba's tribute to Roberto Fernández Retamar One of its most outstanding and renowned intellectuals, the great poet and essayist Roberto Fernández Retamar, will be honored in Cuba on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth, this June 9th.

One of its most outstanding and renowned intellectuals, the great poet and essayist Roberto Fernández Retamar, will be honored in Cuba on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth, this June 9th.





To celebrate his long and fruitful existence, Casa de las Américas -which he presided over until his death in 2019- had called for the International Colloquium The Return of Caliban: Presence of Roberto Fernández Retamar, which will not be possible, although the COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent paying well-deserved tribute to this indispensable Cuban.

The epicenter of the tribute will be, therefore, the media and the virtual space and next Tuesday, for example, in the digital site www.casadelasamericas.org, there will be a specialized section, which will reproduce the unpublished works sent to the Colloquium and where it will be possible to access the bibliographic and photographic exhibition Roberto in the House.

In addition, as of June 9, the institution's library -located on Línea and G streets in Havana's Vedado- will adopt the name of the person who was its most faithful reader and who contributed most to its collections for half a century and made Casa de las Américas magazine one of the most important in the Spanish-American sphere.

That same day, Cuban Television will premiere at 10 p.m. on Cubavisión the documentary Sobreviviente, by Omelio Borroto Leiseca and produced by Mundo Latino.

The Clave channel, meanwhile, will broadcast on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday the tribute concert to Haydée Santamaría "Con las mismas manos. Songs and Poems", which brought together Fernández Retamar and the troubadour Silvio Rodríguez.

A passionate Martiano, Roberto Fernández Retamar left essential texts about the Apostle of the independence of Cuba, as well as about the cultural decolonization of Our America and South, as never necessary in the face of the current fascist recolonization offensive, which manipulates and lies all the time and intends to steal the identity and soul of peoples and nations.

