Thursday, 14 May 2020

A replica of Fidel Castro Ruz's birthplace in Birán: Photo: taken from Luis Alexander Reyes Cuenca's facebook profile

Holguine craftsman creates piece inspired by Romerías de Mayo

The craftsman Luis Alexander Reyes Cuenca created a unique piece in the technique of marquetry with wood that combines the main symbols of the city of Holguin, inspired by the context of the Romerías de Mayo, World Festival of Artistic Youth that takes place annually between May 2 and 8, in the northeastern Cuban city.

"El búcaro" has 355 pieces. In the lower part there is a cavity where the map of the province is embedded in the floor. Above it is the Hacha de Holguín, symbol of our territory. In the exterior part you can see the staircase of the Loma de la Cruz that ends in another smaller cavity, where the little castle of the same is located. Finally, at the top is the cross", explained the creator in his profile on the social network Facebook.

The idea was born after the call to make a work about the Romerías de Mayo and expose it in its context, made by José Antonio Salomón, president of the Cuban Association of Artistic Craftsmen in Holguín, organization to which Reyes Cuenca belongs.

With the expansion of COVID-19 and the realization of the Romerías de Mayo from home, Luis was not deterred and decided to make and exhibit this piece from his home, through social networks, with a technique that consists of forming drawings with small pieces of wood, using the different veins of the same or giving color to each piece.

This is not the first time that the creator, of self-taught formation, creates works of this type. Before that, he made a piece where he recreated the popular Marqueta Square in Holguín and then he made a replica of Fidel Castro Ruz's birthplace in Birán

 

