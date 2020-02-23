Holguín hosts the National Humor Festival for Young People Satiricon 2020

The VII Satiricon Youth Humor Festival will be held in this eastern city between February 23 and March 1, sponsored by the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) and the Provincial Council of Performing Arts, in order to promote this event among the new actors in the country.



The edition is dedicated to the 15th anniversary of this collective, to the 25th anniversary of the Caricare duo, composed by Onelio Escalona and Mireya Abreu, and to the feminine performance in humor, said Eider Luis Pérez, director of the comedy group Etcétera and president of the event's organizing committee, to the Cuban News Agency.

The Eddy Suñol Theater will host the inaugural gala with the show Dímelo cantando (Tell me singing), with the presence of comedians Kike Quiñones, Carlos Gonzalvo (Mentepollo), the holguinera Venecia Feria, the group Pagola la Paga and Etcétera.

For a week, the audience will be able to enjoy the good humour, he explained, with actors of the stature of Rigoberto Ferrera, for the first time at the event, and groups such as La leña del humor y la puesta Hay que ser pacientes.

Another novelty will be the presentation of Teatro El Portazo de Matanzas, with the play Todos los hombres son iguales, by the Holguine playwright Yunior García, which is a milestone within the event, Eider pointed out.

The event will also include visits to Holguin communities and the University of Holguin, as well as the presentation of the book Quien bien te quiere te hará reír, a compilation of plays written by comedian Onelio Escalona, as part of the theoretical program that will be hosted by the Uneac branch in the territory.

Exhibitions around this expression are included in the extensive collateral program of the presentations, which aims to reach other municipalities, and also as every year will be held the usual game of baseball between members of different media and humorists, in the Mayor General Calixto Garcia stadium.

The Satiricón Youth Humor Festival, considered the most important to be held outside the Cuban capital, presents varied shows designed for the Cuban family and defends the new ways of interacting with the public in the search for quality, tasteful stage and theatrical humor.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)