Monday, 17 February 2020

Gibara Film Festival calls for competition to create musical identity

According to the official website of the event, the 16th Gibara International Film Festival (FIC Gibara) calls on Cuban musicians to create a musical theme inspired by their values and history.

festival cine gibara cartel tvavilenaCuban composers, resident or not in the country, may participate without age limit, with a maximum of two works that do not contain text, regardless of the musical genre and the timbre resources, sound media and styles that have been used in their composition.

The works must be original, unpublished and have not been previously awarded in national or international events, and will be sent or delivered in .mp3 and .wav format, identified with the title, name of the author or authors, address, e-mail and telephone.

The Organizing Committee of FIC Gibara will select the winning work, which will be part of the promotional campaign of the 16th edition of the Festival and subsequent editions, and its composer(s) will be invited to the event, to be held from July 5th to 11th.

The recording of the winning theme will be published on the official platforms and social networks of the film event and disseminated through the different media, as part of its promotional campaign.

The works can be sent by e-mail to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or delivered to the FIC Gibara Office in the ICAIC Building (Calle 23 No.1155 entre 10 y 12, Piso 6, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolución, La Habana).

According to the source, participation in the call, which will remain open until April 10th, implies the acceptance of all the points contained in the bases, as well as the decisions and ruling (unappealable) of the FIC Gibara Organizing Committee.

The result will be announced at a press conference on May 5th.

With information from ACN

 

