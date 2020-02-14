Friday, 14 February 2020

Puertas de papel 2019 Award for Ediciones La Luz at Book Fair

Ediciones La Luz, the publishing house of the Hermanos Saíz Association in the province of Holguín, received this Thursday the Puertas de papel 2019 ("Paper Doors 2019") award for the selection of stories Mar de invierno y otros delirios ("Winter Sea and Other Deliriums") by the writer Alberto Garrandés, in the context of the International Book Fair in Havana, which is being held until February 16.


The Paper Door Award is announced by the Cuban Book Institute and is given to the most recognized books during the year of the Territorial Publishing System.

The work was edited by Adalberto Santos and designed by Frank Alejandro Cuesta. This same publisher was awarded a mention for complicity in the poetry of Virgilio López Lemus.

Jesús Davis Curbelo, president of the jury, said that the winning works were selected for the quality of the contents, originality in the treatment of the themes, cultural impact and the careful work of editing and design.

Ediciones Matanzas received three mentions for the works Retablos para múltiples paisajes by Salvador Lemus, El olor del césped recién cortado by Atilio Caballero, the essay 25 miradas a la obra de teatro Las Estaciones by the compilers Yuff Fabier and Rubén Darién Salazar, and Las coinciencias by Yunier Riquenes.

Children's literature Carta a Caty by Reynaldo Álvarez Lemus, from Ediciones Áncoras de la Isla de la Juventud, was also recognized.

Mention was also made of the copy De rosa a negro, by the writer Rebeca Murga, El verdugo y su conciencia, by Julio Travieso, belonging to Editorial Capiro in the province of Villaclara.

(With information from ACN)

  Puertas de papel 2019 Award for Ediciones La Luz at Book Fair

