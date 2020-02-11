Applause for Ópera de la Calle in Holguín

The Compañía Ópera de la Calle performed for three days at the Eddy Suñol Theatre in the city of Holguín with a show called "1959", under the general direction of maestro Ulises Aquino. This work is a meeting between tradition and modernity, represented by lyrical singing from music to dance.

The show, of excellent quality, filled the stage with the zarzuelas María La O and Cecilia Valdés, the opera Carmen, cantos arará and abakuá, compositions by Ernesto Lecuona, Frank Delgado, Jorge Emilio Fadull and Juan Formell; as well as iconic songs by the English bands Queen and The Beatles, among others.

"1959" premiered in 2012 at the Carlos Marx Theater in Havana and is considered the most successful in the history of this music-dance group, which will continue its journey through the province of Guantanamo, and then perform on stages in Mexico and the United States.



In it, its director, baritone Ulises Aquino, invites us to travel through the universe of sound that has influenced the formation of Cuban musical identity in the last 60 years, while reinventing and revitalizing the concept of traditional lyrical singing.

The performance demands from its members versatility by having to act, dance and sing both popular and lyrical themes, with an avant-garde aesthetic and a dramaturgy that travels from the most traditional and Cuban to the most modern and universal.

The Street Opera is a community project founded on April 28, 2006 by baritone Ulises Aquino and is composed of talented Cuban actors and actresses. The company also has a children's opera.



It is a project that defends the Cuban cultural heritage with innovative proposals that are inserted in the current lyrical panorama, its members dance, act and sing combining native and foreign rhythms, since they not only show talent promoting the lyrical art, but even make a much greater opening.