Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Street Opera, presentation, Holguín

Applause for Ópera de la Calle in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

The Compañía Ópera de la Calle performed for three days at the Eddy Suñol Theatre in the city of Holguín with a show called "1959", under the general direction of maestro Ulises Aquino. This work is a meeting between tradition and modernity, represented by lyrical singing from music to dance.

The show, of excellent quality, filled the stage with the zarzuelas María La O and Cecilia Valdés, the opera Carmen, cantos arará and abakuá, compositions by Ernesto Lecuona, Frank Delgado, Jorge Emilio Fadull and Juan Formell; as well as iconic songs by the English bands Queen and The Beatles, among others.

"1959" premiered in 2012 at the Carlos Marx Theater in Havana and is considered the most successful in the history of this music-dance group, which will continue its journey through the province of Guantanamo, and then perform on stages in Mexico and the United States.

Compañia Opera de la Calle Kevin Manuel Noya 3
In it, its director, baritone Ulises Aquino, invites us to travel through the universe of sound that has influenced the formation of Cuban musical identity in the last 60 years, while reinventing and revitalizing the concept of traditional lyrical singing.
The performance demands from its members versatility by having to act, dance and sing both popular and lyrical themes, with an avant-garde aesthetic and a dramaturgy that travels from the most traditional and Cuban to the most modern and universal.
The Street Opera is a community project founded on April 28, 2006 by baritone Ulises Aquino and is composed of talented Cuban actors and actresses. The company also has a children's opera.
Compañia Opera de la Calle Kevin Manuel Noya 2
It is a project that defends the Cuban cultural heritage with innovative proposals that are inserted in the current lyrical panorama, its members dance, act and sing combining native and foreign rhythms, since they not only show talent promoting the lyrical art, but even make a much greater opening.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Applause for Ópera de la Calle in Holguín

    The Compañía Ópera de la Calle performed for three days at the Eddy Suñol Theatre in the city of Holguín with a show called "1959", under the general direction of maestro Ulises Aquino. This work is a meeting between tradition and modernity, represented by lyrical singing from music to dance.

  • Extensive catalogue of Ediciones La Luz at FIL Havana 2020

      Ediciones La Luz, the imprint of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) in Holguín, is present with more than twenty new titles at the 29th International Book Fair (FIL) in Havana, which is being held from February 7 to 17.

  • Deputy Prime Minister visits sites of economic interest in Mayarí

    In order to check the works of the East-West transfer, the Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman travels around the area of the main reservoir of Herrera Dos, in the holguine municipality of Mayarí, where the operation by gravity allows a capacity of 100 thousand cubic meters.

  • Governors and Vice-Governors take office today

    In simultaneous acts throughout the country, the governors and deputy governors of the provinces, elected on January 18, take office today before the representative of the Council of State appointed, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Law and the transitional provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.

  • Holguín prioritizes actions to reduce the effects of climate change

    Preventing and counteracting the effects of Climate Change in correspondence with scientific studies on danger, vulnerability and risks to human settlements, natural and economic resources are essential objectives of the State Plan known as Tarea Vida (Task Life), which since 2017 is being positively implemented in the province of Holguin with progressive investments in the short, medium and long term.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.