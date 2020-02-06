Holguín's publishing houses will be present at the 2020 Havana Book Fair

Ediciones Holguín and Papiros Publishing House will present an attractive literary proposal at the 29th International Book Fair of Havana, to be held from today until the 16th, with venues in the Cuba Pavilion, the Morro-Cabaña complex and other cultural institutions.

Among the presentations is Memory of the 80s. A cultural decade, said Lourdes Gonzalez, director of the Holguin entity. It is a compilation of testimonies from journalists, intellectuals, poets and painters from Holland, today icons in Cuban culture, who attended a sort of apotheosis in the 1980s, a germinal state that thanks to these pages has become the history of the territory.

Also presented will be Patria, espíritu y modernidad en José Martí, essays by various authors that offer a contemporary vision, from a deep Martian vocation, of the most universal of all Cubans; as well as Holguineros en la música, a cultural research project by musicologists Zenovio Hernández and Carmen Mora, and Quien bien te quiere te hará reír, a book that compiles various humorous texts by Onelio Escalona Vargas, a member of the humorous duo Caricare.

As for children's literature, the publisher offers El talismán y otros cuentos, a selection of stories by Hans Christian Andersen, and Balgamel y el reino de las Fábulas, by the Holguinera writer Kenia Leyva, a work of fantasy and vicissitudes by a magician that manages to bring other characters to their senses, he said.

For its part, Cuadernos Papiro, the only one of its kind in Cuba, will present five titles that reinforce the usefulness and preciousness of the printed book, said its director Manuel Arias Silveira, including Orishas. Leyendas y tradiciones, a compilation by various authors on the Afro-Cuban religion and its different variants.

Also on offer to the public will be Dos Patrias, a bilingual edition of free verses by José Martí, the songbook Alta Marea, by the Holguine troubadour Fernando Cabreja, and the collection of poems La Casa que habla, by Colombian writer Denise Montiel.

In a special way, the book-art Holguín, bewitched island will be shown, a poetic compilation of several Holguin authors that represents this special edition on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the people of Holguín, which will be celebrated next April, he emphasized.

