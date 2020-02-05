Readers' Award granted to journalist Rubén Rodríguez

Rubén Rodríguez , the Holguín journalist and writer, has won the Readers Prize granted by the Cuban Book Institute for his book La retataranieta del vikingo.

This award is granted every year to the 10 best-selling works or commercial circulation and will be delivered on February 14, during the 29th International Book Fair of Havana.

The book, illustrated by the experienced Angel Velazco, was published by the Oriente publishing house and is dedicated to children. It is the fourth book of the saga that makes up El garrancho de Garabulla, Paca Chacón y la educación moderna and Los niños más insoportables del mundo.



The edition of Asela Suárez, the cover design of Sergio Rodríguez and the composition of Abel Sánchez, together with the ingenuity of Rubén Rodríguez take the reader through the adventures of Erika and her 40 brothers, the complicated situations in which children and adults make a journey through truth and affection.



According to Cubaliteraria, the reader's Grand Prix went to Hombre del silencio, by Ramón Labañino, published by the Capitán San Luis editing house.



Prize winning books:



1. Editorial José Martí: Opolopo Owo. La sabiduría de los oráculos, by Natalia Bolívar.

2. Editorial José Martí: Benny Moré, símbolo de la música cubana, by Rafael Lam.

3. Editorial Oriente: La retataranieta del vikingo, by Rubén Rodríguez.

4. Editorial Oriente: Proverbios y cuentos del Lejano Oriente, by Jorge Braulio Rodríguez.

5. Editorial Arte y Literatura: Antología, poesía y prosa, by Mario Benedetti.

6. Editorial Ciencias Sociales: El cementerio chino de La Habana en la diáspora del tiempo, by Teresita de los Reyes Labarca.

7. Editorial Academia: Los niños prodigios del ajedrez, Collective of authors.

8. Editorial Pablo de la Torriente: Amor y mafia en La Habana, by Germán Bode Hernández.

9. Editora Abril: Palabras reencontradas, by Ciro Bianchi Ross.

10. Ediciones El Abra: Té sin limón. Ellas sí hablan de amor y sexo. Selection and prologue by Dulce María Sotolongo.