If it's up to the Light...

If it depends on Ediciones La Luz, the limitations of material resources will never stop the voices of the youngest Cuban writers from being heard. The publishing house of the Hermanos Saíz Association in Holguín has bet in recent years on the use of diverse processes to promote reading and socialization of literature, which reinforces its uniqueness in the country and at the same time, calls the attention of the rest of the publishing houses to the new tendencies to understand books.

The Holguin label defends that the product should have the same rigor in the printed version as in the digital one, where they have directed their attention with the production of audiobooks, and the insertion of e-books among the creations they will present at the International Book Fair of Havana next February, Luis Yuseff, director of La Luz, says.

"At the fair we will be presenting a fairly extensive collection of e-books, which has its doors open with an anthology dedicated to promoting precisely the work of young writers from Holland, and is entitled La joven luz, entrada de emergencia. A selection of poets in Holguín, which also has an audio book version and a series of radio and television spots".

"The voices of these poets will also be socialized in the form of podcasts on the various social networks. The collection also includes texts such as Poses, by Norge Luis Labrada; Carne Roja, by Reynaldo Zaldívar; Laminarios, by Camilo Noa; Yo es otro, by Frank Alejandro Cuesta; El libro de la extraña felicidad, by Liliana Rodríguez.

Ediciones La Luz will also take to the great appointment of literature, its most recent production as part of the Quemapalabras collection. Dice el Musgo que brota contains the works of 37 Cuban poets compiled by Eldys Baratute and is the second instalment for children produced by the publisher in audio format, this time under the direction of young director Héctor Ochoa.

In a context in which it faces a complex polygraphic situation, but which celebrates the creation of a catalogue with voices from different parts of the country, and confirms, in some way, its desire to "make light prevail, which will not cease to contribute, to continue illuminating the path of the readers," says Yuseff.

At the fair, they will also present the promotional campaign that will govern all actions of the publishing house during 2020. "In the light one reads better is the continuation of Everyone seeks the light, Reading seduces, Our commitment is to literature. All attractive, with a load of intentions, of interpretations". According to the editor-in-chief this is the way to tell the reading public that "the catalogue, not because it is written by young authors, is exempt from good literature.

"A la luz se lee mejor has the possibility of distributing free almanacs, postcards, with a wonderful design work done by Roberto Ráez, which includes the recording of a TV spot, and the unconditional support of the radio, with the creation of 15 spots and the audio book dedicated to the young poets of Holland".

"Other books that did not have the possibility of participating last year, such as La voz Cuasi, by Mildre Hernández; by Yohan Balón, Un trío y la fama, a reissue of the Calendar Award, and by Freddy Núñez Estenoz, the play Destino Cuba, are added to our proposals. We will also present the Celestino Storytelling Award, La máquina de recuerdos, by Evelyn Queipo and the call for its XXI edition".

On the 20th anniversary of the system of territorial editions, La Luz, the hallmark of the AHS in Holguin, makes a difference and launches this event not only with a diverse and attractive catalogue that shows the best of young creation in the country, but also with new and innovative formats and socialization.

From February 6th to 16th, the 29th edition of the International Book Fair of Havana will have Vietnam as its guest of honor. Vietnam will soon celebrate 60 years of relations with Cuba and will pay tribute to the figures of Ana Cairo Ballester and Eugenio Hernández Espinosa.