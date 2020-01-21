Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Ediciones La Luz has a new audio book for children with the title Dice el musgo que brota.

Ediciones La Luz has a new audio book for children

To see from the sound, to travel with the voices of the storytellers, to dream with the verses performed, to make a traveler's book of the ether, came to the School The Golden Age, in the Peña Piñata of letters, the audio book Says the moss that sprouts, the most recent product of the collection Quemapalabras, of Ediciones La Luz, in Holguín.

 

This is the second delivery for children made by the publisher in such support. Dice el musgo que brota, the original anthology that brings together the works of 37 Cuban poets compiled by Eldys Baratute, won the Critics' Prize in 2019 and now arrives in an audio book under the direction of young director Héctor Ochoa.
Audiolibro niños La Luz 3
The original target of the play is blind and visually impaired children. The piece is also the result of their diploma work and features a performance by the Palabras al viento Oral Narrative Company to give prestige to a phonogram that now begins the infinite journey of the word in the imagination of the children who have to listen to it.

With guests like Ronel González, the only author from Holland in the anthology, actors from Palabras al viento and the special leadership of Lizue Martínez, creator of the peña, the children from the La Edad de Oro school spent a memorable afternoon in which there was theatre, literature and music and received copies of the new audio book for the library.

Audiolibro niños La Luz 2

 

