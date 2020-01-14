Joy and traditions in Holguin's Culture Week

From the Museum Casa del Teniente Gobernador, the oldest house in the city of Holguín, came the inaugural parade of the 38th edition of the Culture Week, directed by Legna Amel and with the participation of the main artistic units of the territory, the Brigade of Art Instructors José Martí and a representation of the people of Holguín.



Traditions that distinguish this cultural festival and that merge with modernity to have this Holguin of today and to continue building the city we want tomorrow.

The opening gala of this day was held in front of the Manuel Dositeo Aguilera Culture House, under the artistic direction of Carlos López.



On the occasion, a select group of Holguin's artistic talent, including the Teatro Guiñol, the Teatro Lírico ballet, soloist Yamila Rodríguez, the trio Almas Gemelas, Caribe Sax, the vocal project Anima and others, came together to pay tribute to their city.





With the presence of the main authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government in the province and municipality, the Provincial Direction of Culture in Holguin joined, from that scenario, the rejection to the facts that two individuals carried out in Havana when they desecrated busts of José Martí.

A special moment was the presentation of Waldo Mendoza, who is visiting the city and is touring the popular councils of the municipality to greet the 300th anniversary of the founding of the town of Holguín, to be celebrated on April 4.