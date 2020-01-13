Holguín will celebrate the 38th edition of the Culture Week

For almost 40 decades, Holguineros have celebrated the award of the title of City with the Culture Week, celebrations that are dedicated to rescuing the cultural traditions of the territory and to promoting local artistic talent, whether professional or amateur.

The story goes that this title arrived in Holguín on January 18, 1752 from the then Governor of Santiago de Cuba, Field Marshal Alonso de Arcos y Moreno.

It is also written in documents of the time that the surveyor Baltasar Díaz de Prego, also from Santiago, carried out the urban design using the hill of Bayado as a natural viewpoint, in order to outline his project, with the streets laid out in a line from north to south and from east to west and the parish church as the centre.

In these straight and aligned streets, which distinguish this eastern city, in the institutions, squares and parks that are part of it, from 13 to 19 of this month will be developing the activities of the XXXVIII edition of the Week of Culture Holguinera.

It is dedicated to the 300 years since the founding of the town of Holguín, to the 200 years of the town of San Andrés and to the Holguineros Gastón Allen, director of the Hermanos Avilés Orchestra, José Fernando Novoa, historian and university professor, and José Ramón Artigas, director of television programs.

Many are the activities organized for the day, including the traditional opening parade, the awarding of the City Awards in its various categories, the tour of popular councils "Singing to the 300", the City Hall, the day of Erotic Art, the event Wars of Independence in its 31st edition, Seventh Theoretical Meeting of Heritage and the Colloquium for the 300.

The Holguin Culture Week will have a very tight program that will reach the 21 popular councils of the municipality, where dance, theater, music, literature and visual arts will join the people of Holguin to celebrate their traditions and continue defending their identity.