El Chorrito de la EGREM coffee album reopens in Holguín

The coffee album El Chorrito from the Holguín branch of Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones y Musicales (EGREM) reopened its doors on the afternoon of December 13, after three months of repairs that led to the expansion of the local capacity, its gastronomic offerings and improved conditions for the presentation of cultural activity.

Carlos Lam, director of the EGREM in the province, said that El Chorrito will maintain its schedule from Monday to Friday, from 6 and 30 pm, with the main exponents of the songwriter in the territory, in an intimate atmosphere dedicated exclusively to the trova.

Fernando Cabrejas reopened El Chorrito musically to retake his usual peña of Fridays in this place. He is joined by the presentations of Camilo de la Peña, on Mondays; young troubadours such as Lainier Verdecia and Tony Fuentes, every Tuesday; and Raúl Prieto on Thursdays.



As a novelty, Wednesday afternoons will be dedicated to the trova accompanied by the piano, when this instrument is introduced in the premises. Starting in January, weekends will present wider formats that also cultivate the trova.

The investment amounted to approximately 9,000 CUC, according to Lam, who highlighted, in the repair process, the protagonism of the EGREM workers, who donated volunteer hours outside their working day.

The facility is located in one of the most important cultural centers in the city of Holguín, La Plaza de la Marqueta, specifically at the intersection of Mártires and Callejón 2.

The café album El Chorrito was officially inaugurated in May 2017, the year in which the CUBADISCO International Fair was dedicated to trova, so the space preserves its programming to this genre.