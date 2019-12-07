Joy after return of traditional open concerts in Cuban city of Holguin

After a void of about two years Holguin people’s dream is finally true, they will have the chance of enjoying the open concerts by Provincial Band, now conducted by Maestro Humberto Pino. These traditional concerts started in the nicknamed Cuban City of the Parks during colonial period when Spanish military bands played in the squares by 1720.

The Cuban Independence Army also has the merit of having organized two bands, encouraged by Major Antonio Maceo Grajales, which in addition to using them in the battle field, they also play in fiestas, said Pino.

The musician added that unfortunately during the pseudo Republican Period there was band in town until October tenth, 1922 that one was officially approved, and since then on, and with ups and downs, they played for the joy of Holguin people.

Today’s musicians are pleased about the return of the bands, so said Maestro Jose Francisco Obregon Perez, percussionist, "It’s a huge cultural event.

It’s unbelievable that one of the most notable groups in the province hasn’t played for two years. It’s wonderful to do it again because the people wanted to see the band playing and for us to keep on making our contribution to culture in Holguin".

Horn player Agustin Lanesa Gonzalez extolled that the earning of seeing the band playing on Sundays is finally true. It’s a tradition that was broken for a while and now we have again this space which is part of the local cultural identity.

On the other hand, Maestro Humberto Pino said: "I’ve said several times that Holguin is nothing without the hill Loma de la Cruz, without the Ahora newspaper or Radio Angulo station, and of course, without the band playing its traditional open concert on Sundays".

For decades Holguin people have been used to walking around the Calixto Garcia Park while the band was playing. Today, it’s a pleasure to have it back, and see people pack around us to enjoy the magic moments created around. From now on, we’ll be playing every Sunday morning at San Jose park, concluded saying Maestro Humberto Pino, the conductor of the Holguin Province Concert Band.