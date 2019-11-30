Saturday, 30 November 2019

Science Fiction, Cinema and Literature approached in Holguin

The ninth Event of Science Fiction Cinema and Literature, organized by the Film, Radio and Television Association of Holguin province concluded in this northeastern Cuban city after rich debates, lectures, panels and film screenings related to this genre derived from fantastic literature and horror narration.

At Taguabo conference room belonging to Holguin UNEAC, headquarters of the homonymous audiovisual producer, panels such as “The shape of the Earth and Reality as a consensus" were held under the conduction of critics Bruno Henriquez and Lino E. Verdecia Calunga, and also “Speculations in the science fiction and the effect of prediction”, by university professor Humberto Gonzalez Carro.

The Holguin University branch Oscar Lucero Moya hosted the conference “Science, technology and reality as a consensus”; and at the University of Medical Sciences Mariana Grajales it was discussed “Links between reality, fantasy and science fiction”.

The Literary Cafe, developed every Thursday at the UNEAC patio by narrator, poet and essayist from Manuel Garcia Verdecia, also joined the event by addressing literature and authors related to the subject.

Moreover, a cycle of science fiction films was screened at the Uneac Cinema Portal, including: 5th Passeger, by Scotty Baker; Counter Clockwise, by George Moise; John dies at the end, by Bible Belter; Predestination, an Australian science fiction thriller of atompunk aesthetics directed by Michael and Peter Spierig; The Titan, by Lennart Ruff; The wandering land, by Frant Gwo, of China; Time Trap, by Mark Dennis, and Ben Foster, among others.

The event welcomed guests from the provincial center of cinema, provincial and municipal culture, the University of Holguin, the Higher Institute of the Arts, the Professional Academy of Plastic Arts named El Alba and it brought together specialists, critics, members of the Cuban Association of Cinematic Press , writers and moviegoers, interested in the confluences between science and the seventh art. / By Vanessa Pernia Arias - CNA / Translated by al Dia.

